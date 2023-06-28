SHERBROOKE – It will be a snake-charming Cana- da Day in Sherbrooke, as the municipality hosts its first live reptile show on July 1.
The originally scheduled 1 p.m. event at Sherbrooke Village Exhibit Centre — courtesy of A&D Reptiles & Friends of Antigonish featuring a plethora of scaly, crawly critters to delight young and old (five years and up) — generated so much interest that the municipality extended it by 30 minutes and added a second, earlier show, from 11 to 12:30 p.m.
The first one “sold out in a couple of weeks,” said Community Development and Recreation Director Kerri Jack in an email, adding: “This is the first time the municipality has hosted A&D for an event.”
According to A&D’s Daniella Serrao, who owns the traveling animal show with her partner Aaron Mylrea, attendees can expect “some really cool animals.”
“We’re going to have different sizes and colours of snakes, and different lizards. We have everything from a 10-foot boa constrictor to a one- foot baby corn snake.
We have sand boas and a ball python. We have chameleons. We have iguanas.”
Serrao added she and Mylrea have as many as 17 reptiles who live at home with them in Antigonish when they’re not on the road. “They live in the house with us. They’re so nice and personal to us. We know them all, like they’re our own pets, because they are. They all have differ-ent personalities.”
The two reptile han-dlers came naturally to the vocation.
Said Serrao: “We always loved animals. We have two dogs as well. We were at dog rescue for a really long time [when] a snake needed rescuing. And, honestly, there’s nothing we’ll say
‘no’ to when it comes to an animal. We fell in love with him, and couldn’t stop there.”
Serrao and Mylrea — who both have full time jobs — have only been doing live shows around northeastern Nova Scotia since March, but already business is booming.
“In April, we were booked solid,” Serrao said. “We’re just kind of doing the Saturday and Sunday thing but, if someone wants us to do a daycare show on a Tuesday, then we’ll make it work. The next five weeks are booked solid with things like Canada Day. We’re also going to do Come Home Days in Guysborough, and a library show in New Glasgow.”
Mylrea noted that there’s absolutely no danger either to the animals or the public. “If we had any animal that was poisonous or venomous or anything like that, we would have to have special licences. But our big focus is on safety and comfort. It’s all about positivity.”
Added Serrao: “With some of our reptiles, you can tell they just absolutely love the shows and the public. It’s really cool to see them get excited. It’s good when you watch the animals open up just as much as the people do.”
Said Jack: “The municipality is always look- ing at ways to expand Canada Day offerings and opportunities. A&D provides this opportunity and is located right here in the Highland region. It is a great partnership.”