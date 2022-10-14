In the Cosmos’s series on the funding and management of the Township’s various properties, we’ve talked about everything from museums to mausoleums, swimming pools to concert halls, tennis courts to train stations. Most of those facilities are accessible to all ages of the Uxbridge public. There is one building, though, that was created with one particular age group in mind.
The Uxbridge Seniors’ Centre, on Marietta Street around the corner from Uxpool, was built in the early 1990s, and designed in conjunction with the local seniors association. Besides a spacious lobby, it consists of four areas, each of which can be accessed separately. There is a large hall, complete with a large kitchen and small stage, which is the only space available for booking by the general public (although the seniors have first call on a number of time blocks during the week). There is a lounge and activity area for exclusive use by the seniors, and another space housing the Uxbridge Youth Centre, which moved several years ago from Brock Street. Each of those rooms has a small kitchen area. Both the seniors and Youth Centre operate their own programs independently from the Township, although the Recreation Department also has a few programs aimed at seniors.
Lastly, there is a small office area, recently vacated by Durham Community Care (which moved to the Testa building beside the hospital). The offices are currently occupied by Township staff from various departments, but Trinity United Church, which lost its home in the tornado and is currently using the Seniors Centre hall for its Sunday morning services, is negotiating with the Township for use of at least some of the offices (its staff are now working out of their homes). The new church is hoped to be complete by the fall of 2025.
All four spaces share the washrooms in the lobby area, which are looked after by Township staff; there are no staff dedicated exclusively to the building. In 2022, the Township budgeted about $50,000 for the operation of the Seniors Centre, expecting to recover about $15,000, mostly from the rental of the hall (the Seniors Association contributes $2,000 to the building’s maintenance, the Youth Centre nothing). Although Trinity received free use of the hall for a few weeks after the tornado, it now pays a regular rental fee.