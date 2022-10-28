The Township will spend an extra $2,477 on benefits for staff.
“Being able to attract and retain staff is becoming a significant challenge as we’re seeing across the province in the past few years,” treasurer Johnny Pereira told council at its Oct. 17 meeting.
The current staff benefit program covers all full-time employees working at the Township and includes extended health, dental, group life, and short-term and long-term disability, including a Township-offered supplemental for glasses and contacts if their RWAM Insurance was exhausted.
With the new deal, the eyewear coverage is gone and replaced with an annual $350 health care spending account. A bit of money was saved by cutting the dental visits from every six months to nine months.