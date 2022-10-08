Less than a month after a house fire in Neepawa left 10 newcomers homeless, the province is reminding Manitobans of the importance of fire safety during the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
As previously reported by the Sun, a century-old home located at 281 Mill St. in Neepawa, located 74 kilometres from Brandon, burned down in a blaze that took firefighters three and a half hours to subdue.
On Friday, Eileen Clarke, the minister responsible for the Office of the Fire Commissioner, announced the start of Fire Prevention Week, which begins Sunday and runs until next Saturday, in Carberry, 51 km east of Brandon.
This year’s theme, Fire Won’t Wait; Plan Your Escape, is good advice that reflects the “urgent need” for all Manitobans to plan in advance to protect themselves and their families, Clarke said in a press release.
“This national public education initiative encourages everyone to take simple but important steps now to promote fire safety and reduce the human and economic costs of house fires,” Clarke said.
It’s important to ensure smoke detectors are up to date and to check their batteries at least once a year, said Keith Loney, the fire chief for the Carberry North Cypress-Langford Fire Department.
“Have an escape route out of the house and a meeting place, as well, for when you do get out safely,” Loney told the Sun.
Children should know about the escape route and the meeting place, and should be familiar with the sound their smoke alarms make when they go off.
“Make sure they know that sound and have their escape route planned with their family,” Loney said. “Do not enter the building at any time to get pets or anything.”
The fire department’s job is to keep everyone safe, Loney said, adding he was happy that Clarke marked the start of Fire Prevention Week in Carberry. He hopes to see more recognition for the hard work rural fire departments in Manitoba do all the time, pointing out that the Carberry department was on hand to help with the recent house fire in Neepawa.
The 10 newcomers who lost their home to the fire have all found housing and are moving forward with their lives, Don Walmsley, executive director of Neepawa and Area Immigrant Settlement Services (NAISS) said. He met with the group on Thursday and said they were all working through the trauma of what happened with strength.
The entire community, from local organizations and businesses to citizens, has come together to support the newcomers in their time of need, Walmsley added.
“It’s been a real community effort,” he said. “It’s really heartwarming to see. They’re tremendously thankful.”