In a collaborative effort with Destination Stratford, the City of Stratford has successfully finalized its Municipal Cultural Plan for the 2023-2028 season.
The project, funded by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) through Regional Tourism Organization 4 (RTO4), aims to bolster the city's cultural assets and provide a ‘strategic vision for its growth and development.’
The Municipal Cultural Plan was the result of extensive research and public engagement that began in November 2022. Over 250 connections and conversations were held with community members, cultural stakeholders, Stratford City Staff, and Council members to gather insights and ideas for shaping the city's cultural landscape. "Stratford is a year-round cultural city cherished by residents and visitors alike, where cultural offerings celebrate diversity and inclusion and reflect the city's unique community values and heritage," said the plan's vision statement.
The focal point of the public engagement process was the Engage Stratford platform, where community members had the opportunity to share their opinions through surveys and discussions, ensuring the representation of a number of perspectives in the planning process.
The Municipal Cultural Plan sets out both long-term and short-term strategies to cultivate Stratford's cultural fabric and community, bringing together policies within various cultural sectors. The plan establishes a growth strategy that aligns the city with its desired long-term vision, promoting a healthy cultural scene. "The Municipality will support cultural initiatives, assets, and opportunities that inclusively elevate the quality of life in Stratford for current and future generations," stated the plan's mission.
Among the program's early successes is Stratford's commitment to reconciliation through Indigenous-led learning opportunities and authentic relationship building.
The city's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion division has been instrumental in driving initiatives aimed at achieving reconciliation goals. In February 2023, the Council approved a Land Acknowledgement that serves as a testament to the city's acknowledgment of the land upon which its residents live, work, and play. This acknowledgement is read at every City Council meeting.
Mayor Ritsma understands there is a long road ahead and said, “It's one thing to say that, ‘yes, we value it,’ but, as I said this in my inaugural address, you can have a vision, but what you put in your budget line, truly reflects what you value in your community.”