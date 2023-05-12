WINGHAM – The Wingham Firefighters Association held its first fish fry event on April 30 at the fire hall on Josephine Street.
Dinner included fried haddock, French fries, dinner roll, corn, coleslaw, juice/coffee/water, one dessert plate, and condiments. A one-piece dinner cost $20, but for an extra $5 you could get two pieces of fish.
The lineup was out the door at the fire hall as hundreds of people came out to support the fundraiser that would help to pay for the Wingham Canada Day fireworks celebration.