Peterborough County council has whittled down an 8 per cent tax hike proposed in the 2023 county budget to 4.97 per cent following a budget meeting Thursday.
The total proposed tax levy increase equates to approximately $64 to the average home, or $24 per $100,000 in assessed value.
The 4.97 per cent incerease includes a 2.5 per cent dedicated infrastructure levy, continuing an annual county program to get caught up on infrastructure project needs.
Council officials cite inflation and the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for the sizable increase.
“Things are tough and will continue to be for some time,” stated Warden Bonnie Clark.
“Our staff have taken great steps to get the budget to where it is today and recognize the need to balance the county’s budgetary pressures with resident affordability.
“The county has made great strides in ensuring dedicated funding for our asset infrastructure in previous budgets at 2.5 per cent and it is making a real impact. We need to continue to fund our essential assets to ensure their viability for years to come.”
Council approved three options which county chief financial officer Jennifer Stover suggested to offset the tax increase: the use of Safe Restart funding from the province, the use of an unallocated surplus from 2020 and the use of the county’s working fund reserve.
A public meeting on the draft county budget will be held Feb. 15. The final budget is expected to be presented to council March 1.
Stover told council the 2023 budget is “very much a status quo budget representing the current costs to maintain operations with minimal service level changes.”
In 2022 the consumer price index reached a 40-year high, she said, and consumers are paying more for fuel and energy.
“These same pressures are being felt by the county and have placed a strain on both the operating and capital budgets for 2023.”
Their draft budget calls for a 3.21 per cent increase in capital expenses and an operating budget increase of 4.81 per cent.
Stover noted there is a difference between a tax levy increase and the tax rate, which is a rate used to calculate taxes.
And because the county budget is allocated over the entire county, Stover said the increase means something different at each township level.
Also, when the education tax is added in, it has the effect of “drastically” reducing the overall percentage, she said.
“Our eight per cent (the draft budget’s original proposed increase) really equals five per cent at the lower-tier level,” Stover said.
“So, I want to get you away from the eight per cent,” she continued. “It is not what the residents will see, and what we should be focusing on is the $80 we’re suggesting to the average resident as the annual increase.”
But Jim Whelan, deputy mayor of North Kawartha Township, stressed an eight per cent increase would not get his vote.
“You used a lot of words to tell us that eight per cent wasn’t eight per cent,” Whelan told Stover.
“But when you boil it all down, the county’s going to get eight per cent more money out of the taxpayers than they did last year.
“I don’t care how you slice it. What you’re saying, basically, is that because we keep our tax levy lower at the township level, and the education tax, if anything, is going down, it offsets what you want here at the county. We’re still paying eight per cent to the county.”
Joe Taylor, mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, asked what the proposed tax rate increase is as opposed to the tax levy increase outlined by Stover in her presentation. Stover did not have those numbers available, but will provide them at the next meeting on Feb. 15, she said.
