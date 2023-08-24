Alberta court proceedings regarding the charges against Town of Strathmore Coun. Jason Montgomery have been scheduled to next resume Sept. 19, following the Aug. 15 scheduled appearance.
This is the third time since Montgomery’s initial arrest, May 24, that court proceedings have been rescheduled.
The charges against him include Sexual Assault (Section 271), Sharing of Intimate Images Without Consent (Section 162.1, subsection 1), Extortion Without a Firearm (Section 346, subsection 1.1, b), and Criminal Harassment (Section 264).
Certified documents from the court attribute the charges against Montgomery to the following dates:
• Between Jan. 20, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021, both dates inclusive, did knowingly commit a sexual assault
• Between June 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, both dates inclusive, did knowingly publish, distribute, transmit, sell, make available, or advertise an intimate image, knowing the depicted individual did not give their consent
• Between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021, both dates inclusive, did without reasonable justification or excuse and with intent to obtain sex, by threats, accusations, menaces or violence induce or attempt to induce the complainant to submit to sex, thereby committing extortion.
• On or about May 6, 2023, did knowingly harass the complainant, causing the individual to fear for their safety or the safety of people known to them.
The earliest record of proceedings at Strathmore Court of Justice regarding the charges against Montgomery is dated June 6, 2023. During these proceedings, Montgomery was not present, and court was adjourned to July 4, for a plea.
During the July 4 proceeding, Montgomery was not present, and court was adjourned at the request of the agent to request information/receive disclosure documents (OBD).
Montgomery was also not present at the Aug. 15 proceeding, which was adjourned as information obtained by a prior search warrant had been deemed ineligible.
Information is noted in an emergency protection order intake sheet, which was briefly available for public viewing by an anonymous source online, detailing the behavior Montgomery is accused of and charged with.
It is also stated via the order intake sheet, audio recordings suggested to be of Montgomery which were provided to Strathmore RCMP via a USB storage device indicate proof to the accusations.
Following his arrest and the provision of his rights by the attending officer, Montgomery is noted to have obtained council and denied the allegations.
A publication ban remains in effect to protect the identity of the complainant and any associated persons. Their identity has also been redacted from certified documents provided by the court.