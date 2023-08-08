What better way to help out a community than when it’s in need?
Tay Fire is hosting a volunteer firefighter recruitment drive throughout August and September.
The fire department provides fire protection services through a range of programs designed to protect the lives and property of the inhabitants from the adverse effects of fires, sudden medical emergencies, or exposure to dangerous conditions created by man or nature.
“It is important that we have enough firefighters to answer calls for service in a timely manner,” said Tay Fire and Emergency Services Chief Shawn Aymer.
Aymer explained that the turnover and call for recruits was a normal occurrence.
“We experience regular attrition like everyone else due to many different reasons,” said Aymer. “The latest and most common reason over the past two to three years is the housing market. Younger firefighters looking to purchase a home have had to cast their nets wider and sometimes that takes them out of the area.”
Tay Fire and Emergency Services has a full-time Fire Chief, a full-time Deputy Fire Chief/Fire Prevention Officer, a part-time Chief Training Officer, and 76 dedicated volunteer firefighters that are committed to the protection of the citizens of Tay.
“All firefighters are trained to the NFPA firefighter 1 & 2 standard,” said Aymer on the levels of training recruits can expect to undertake.
Two informations are planned for the recruitment drive:
Deadlines for applications is Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.
Information on firefighter recruitment can be found on the employment opportunities page of the Tay Township website.
“We thank all applicants who apply, but only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted,” Aymer added.
For more information, contact: Shawn Aymer, Tay Township Fire & Emergency Services, 705-534-7248 ext. 253.