Joyce Ramey is the owner of a new cabin, and she could hardly be more grateful
“I am very excited to be able to spend some time at the cabin with my family, where we will be fishing, making mikku and pipsi, relaxing, and taking pleasure in the experience,” said Ramey, extending her thanks to Agnico Eagle Mines, Sarliaq Holdings and the Kangiqliniq Hunters and Trappers Organization (KHTO).
“We are excited about this new adventure and cannot wait to get started.”
Ramey won the cabin Feb. 1 after being selected in a draw at the KHTO’s annual general meeting in December.
“We want to thank our partners at the Kangiqliniq Hunters and Trappers Organization, for helping us understand how to support the health and safety of Nunavummiut who travel and hunt on the land, in the way that matters most to them,” stated Jean-Claude Blais, general manager at the Meliadine mine, in a news release.
This is the second of two cabins Agnico Eagle has donated to the KHTO, the first of which was placed on the land as safe shelter for hunters in 2021.
“Sarliaq and Niksik are proud supporters of Agnico’s commitment to the community and its harvesters by providing safety shelter cabins on the land,” stated Richard Connelly, vice-president of Sarliaq Holdings. “The first one built in winter 2021 has proven to be a valuable asset for hunters caught in adverse weather. We hope many more will be constructed to provide harvesters with safer trips while on the land.”
Ramey told Kivalliq News her son always looks forward to visiting his great-grandmother’s cabin in summer.
“He has always wanted our family to have a cabin, and we will soon be able to provide him and his siblings with that,” said Ramey. “It is impossible to put into words how thrilled we are.”