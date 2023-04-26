Woodstock Police Force members, in conjunction with officers from New Brunswick Justice and Public Safety - Off-Road Enforcement Unit, carried out a targeted enforcement effort in the Woodstock area over the weekend of April 22 and 23.
In a press release on April 26, Woodstock police said the effort aimed at improving safety on the roads and trails for all users, including those operating all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).
The WPF reported that during the operation, officers issued a combination of tickets and warnings to ATV riders violating traffic laws and regulations.
The release explained that the goal of the enforcement effort was to promote the safe and responsible use of ATVs and other off-road vehicles while also deterring illegal and dangerous behaviour.
Police said officers focused on enforcing speed limits, ensuring proper helmet use, and checking for other equipment and regulatory violations, such as licence, insurance and registration requirements.
The WPF explained it carried out the operation in response to increasing concerns from the community about unsafe and disruptive behaviour by ATV riders.
Police described the enforcement effort as an intent to educate riders about the importance of following traffic laws and regulations in order to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.
Police stopped ATV riders and carried out inspections. Officers handed out six tickets for provincial offences, including three for failing to stop. Police also issued 11 warnings for minor infractions.
"Enforcing traffic laws and regulations is an important part of our job as police officers," said Deputy Chief Mark Bennett. "Our goal is not to ruin anyone's fun, but rather to ensure that everyone is operating their vehicle safely and responsibly. We hope that this enforcement effort will help to raise awareness about the importance of following traffic laws and regulations when operating ATVs."
He said the Woodstock Police and the J.P.S. - Off Road Vehicle Enforcement Unit will continue to conduct ATV spot checks and carry out similar enforcement efforts in the future.
The department encourages all off-road vehicle riders to be aware of the laws and regulations that govern the use of these vehicles and to operate them safely and responsibly at all times.
Police remind residents and visitors that they cannot operate dirt bikes, side-by-sides and all-terrain vehicles on any roadway within the Town of Woodstock.
While a pilot project from August to October last year allowed legally registered machines limited access to Houlton, Main and Connell Streets, that is no longer in place.
At the Tuesday, April 25, meeting, Woodstock council accepted the ad hoc ORV/ATV special committee's recommendation against a bylaw allowing any off-road vehicle access to town streets.
The New Brunswick Off Road Act does not allow access to provincially operated roads.
Some municipalities, such as Nackawic, allow limited access to off-road vehicles. Riders with trail passes, riding insured and registered off-road vehicles, can travel specific portions of Route 105 and Otis Drive during daylight hours.