NORTH PERTH – The ‘Final Report on Core Congestion Pilot Project and One Way Block’ was presented at the North Perth council meeting on Sept. 26, where it was carried that the one-way street on Wallace Avenue South be removed along with other recommendations that Savini Consulting Inc. made in their final report.
In September 2019, municipal council directed staff to move forward with this pilot project. The project aimed to reduce congestion at the main intersection of Wallace Avenue and Main Street in Listowel.
As stated in the final report from Salvini Consulting Inc., “the pilot included the following changes: the section of Wallace Avenue South between Main Street and Elma Street was converted to one-way southbound and a northbound lane for emergency vehicles was created; the signal timing at the Main/Wallace intersection was reprogrammed to add time to Wallace Avenue North and to Main Street; westbound left turns at the intersection were restricted at all times; the westbound stop bar at the intersection was moved closer to the intersection and the east side pedestrian crossing was removed; eastbound right turns at the intersection were restricted for trucks; the southbound stop bar at the intersection was moved further from the intersection; several parking spaces were removed on the south side of Main Street – five east of the intersection and two west of the intersection. Three of the five parking spaces that were removed on the east side of the intersection were reinstated later in the pilot project. The accessible parking space that was initially relocated on the west side of the the intersection was reinstated as the space closest to Wallace Avenue, and; the Wallace/Elma intersection was converted to all-way stop control.”
The pilot, like many other things, was delayed due to COVID-19, but was implemented in August 2021. An update of the pilot and recommendations were proposed at council in September 2021, and council gave the direction to continue this trial and await final reporting from staff and consultants.
This trial saw many changes in traffic flow and parking throughout the core of downtown Listowel. The Salvini Consulting Inc. report included a detailed analysis of traffic patterns prior to and during the trial.
The final report for the project was presented by Julia Salvini, president of Salvini Consulting Inc., which provided final outcomes and recommendations from the pilot. The data that was collected throughout the project confirms that modifications did reduce queuing and provide better traffic flow through the intersection. However, it was found that this restricted northbound travel on Wallace Street South, which resulted in delays for residents in the southern parts of Listowel.
It was the recommendation of Salvini Consulting Inc., based on data and feedback, that the one-way conversion of Wallace Avenue South be reverted back to two-way traffic lanes as well as the east side crosswalk at the intersection be reinstated. However, there were several elements of the pilot that were perceived as successful and therefore recommended to stay. The council of the Municipality of North Perth amended the traffic bylaw with the following changes: remove the one-way street on Wallace Avenue South; keep the all-way stop at Wallace and Elma Street; remove the no stopping zones from Wallace Ave. South from Main Street to Elma Street; keep the restriction of a no left turn on Main Street westbound at Wallace Avenue; remove the restriction of a no left turn on Wellington Avenue South; keep the restriction of a no right turn for truck traffic on Main Street eastbound at Wallace Avenue, and; remove a parking spot on Main at Davidson Avenue South (290 Main St. E).
“Additionally, the Municipality plans to reconstruct Elma Street between Wallace Avenue South and Victoria Avenue in 2023. Elma Street would have to be closed in one or both directions for periods of time during the construction, which would force additional diversions for traffic from the southern parts of Listowel” states the Salvini Consulting Inc report. This was another critical factor in deciding to reverse the one-way lane on Wallace Avenue South.
Transportation Master Plan and Truck Route
However, it was recommended to council that they prioritize the projects needed to implement the truck route to provide alternative routing for trucks not within Listowel’s downtown core.
“The Municipality of North Perth is considering designating a truck route around downtown Listowel (described by some as a “truck bypass”) to address long standing concerns about traffic congestion on Main Street, particularly excessive truck volumes,” stated the memorandum presented by Paradigm Transportation Solutions Limited.
The Transportation Master Plan and truck route planning will aid in reducing the amount of traffic congestion at Listowel’s core. It was recommended by Lyndon Kowch, manager of operations for the Municipality of North Perth that the Transportation Master Plan and truck route be a focus for council and staff. The final route selection has not been determined, however the pilot project “has confirmed that approximately one in 10 vehicles entering the core is a large truck,” says Kowch’s report. However, a preliminary study has concluded that up to half of these trucks are doing business in Listowel and may not be impacted by this proposed truck route. Additionally, a review of cost and timeline show that the route implementation would range between “$6.6 million to $23.6 million dollars with a preliminary estimate for budget purposes of $10 million dollars,” stated Kowch’s report. The Transportation Master Plan is tasked with finding long-term solutions and recommending a truck route that would ease commercial transport traffic at Listowel’s core.
Both plans are continuing to be finalized.