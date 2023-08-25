It’s back to school season, and Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) is ready to help.
The organization kicked off their back-to-school campaign on Aug. 24, by inviting kids through their doors to pick up backpacks full of school supplies, as well as shoes, socks, coats, hats, mittens and other things they need for the school year.
Carole Fuhrer, executive director, said this year they’re helping about 120 kids.
It’s important, Fuhrer said, to support these students beyond just the first day of school.
“School isn't just one day or just a couple of days,” she said. “What we try to do is make it so that the kids, when they start school, they have a little bit of a lilt in their step. Anybody who is excited about going to school, they can be extra excited because of the bounty.”
Deloitte’s 2023 Back-To-School survey estimates that back to school supplies have increased in price by 23.7 per cent over the last two years.
Fortunately, Community Care of West Niagara hasn’t had to worry about the increasing cost of items as much as some other organizations, thanks to its community partners.
Some examples of the help they’ve received include Canadian Tire Foundation’s Jumpstart Sneaker program providing sneakers for all the students, Knights of Columbus provided brand new coats, and a continued partnership with No Frills has helped provide snacks. “Our community partners have allowed us to focus on what we do well, which is serving the students going back to school, and supporting us with the material items that we need to do that,” Fuhrer said. “I would call it a community development kind of program. Everybody just wants to help in some constructive way.”
When it comes to the more specialized items, Fuhrer said of course it’s more expensive than it used to be, but they make it work.
A not-for-profit, CCWN is reliant on these partnerships and donations from the community to help those in need.
“We focus on the positive stuff,” she said. “It's like, yes, there's a lot. But we're very blessed and we try to be very conscious of the fact that we are stewards of the community's generosity.”