Ridgetown’s Jeremy VandenBoorn is getting closer to his quest for three provincial track and field medals.
VandenBoorn won the senior boys shot put and discus while finishing third in the javelin at last week’s SWOSSAA track and field meet in Chatham and Windsor.
The Ursuline College student-athlete will be in Cambridge for the West Regional meet this Friday and Saturday, where top-four finishes will send him to Ottawa for the OFSAA provincial championships on June 8-10.
VandenBoorn set a personal best in the javelin for a second straight week as his 50.18-metre throw topped his 49.88 winning effort at LKSSAA a week earlier.
His 44.86-metre winning distance in the discus, last Wednesday in Chatham, was impressive as the competitors had to throw directly into a gusty wind, and despite the conditions, he topped the 44.83-metre distance in his LKSSAA win.
“The wind was a killer, but the best thing to do is get the discus to fly perfectly flat so the wind can’t catch it,” said VandenBoorn, as McGregor’s Zach Clarke was the only other competitor to get into the 40’s with a 41.16-metre runner-up finish.
VandenBoorn’s 15.97 metres in the shot put in Windsor on Thursday was slightly shorter than his 16.03-metre win at LKSSAA.
He will be accompanied by Blenheim’s Danselee Huffman, who finished second, and fifth place Clarke at Regionals.
“I moved on in all three, so I’m happy,” VandenBoorn said of his SWOSSAA performance. “That was the only thing I really cared about, was moving on to the next step until I get to OFSAA.”
The competition will be much stronger at the West Regionals, which includes the London and Kitchener areas. Still, VanderBoorn is confident his current shot put and discus distances are good enough to get to OFSAA.
“I’ll have to throw 43, 44 (metres) in discus and over 14.50 in shot, so those two, I’m pretty sure I can make it through,” VandenBoorn said.
“But javelin will be super close,” he said, as he was over three metres behind the 53.67-metre winning throw by Amherstburg Villanova’s Kalman Chyz at SWOSSAA.
VandenBoorn is a three-time OFSAA medalist. He won a silver in midget shot put in 2019 and bronze in the senior shot put and discus last year after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 and ‘21 track and field seasons.
Ridgetown District High School’s Liam Duffy placed eighth in the senior boys triple jump on Thursday in Windsor with an 11.16-metre best jump, finishing three spots below the cutoff line to advance to the West Regionals.Duffy, the lone RDHS athlete to advance to SWOSSAA, finished second at 11.06 metres at the LKSSAA meet a week earlier.
Ridgetown’s Addisyn Veccia, a Grade 10 student-athlete at Ursuline College, finished seventh in the junior girl’s high jump at 1.35 metres and ninth in discus at 21.56 metres after clearing 11.34 metres in high jump and throwing 22.64 metres in discus in her third-place finishes at LKSSAA.