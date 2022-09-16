NORTH PERTH – North Perth council approved the closure of roads and will provide notice to relevant authorities for the upcoming Remembrance Day and Santa Claus parades at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The chair of the Listowel Legion Poppy Committee requested the road closure for the Remembrance Day Parade and Cenotaph Service. The proposed route, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, begins at the Listowel Legion Branch, crossing from Elizabeth Street to Inkerman Street, down to Wallace Avenue, then on to the cenotaph.
The Colour Guard is to proceed down Elizabeth Street to the Listowel Legion following the end of the service.
The North Perth Chamber of Commerce has proposed a new route for the 2022 Santa Claus Parade, slated for Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. This route looks to alleviate congestion issues by beginning at Listowel Memorial Park.
The parade then carries on from Elm Avenue to Main Street, where it will head west until Wallace Avenue, then north on Wallace with a right turn at Elizabeth Street, returning to Memorial Park.
Further, this year the Chamber has organized visits with Santa prior to the parade at the Listowel Legion’s Parkview Gardens from 1:30 to 3 p.m.