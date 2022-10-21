NORTH PERTH – The Municipality of North Perth will be suspending its COVID-19 vaccination policy for all municipal employees and council, effective Oct. 17.
“With the evolving changes in the current environment, including the evolution of COVID-19 and easing federal and provincial restrictions, the Municipality of North Perth continues to align with best practices while maintaining the health and safety of staff,” expressed the report titled ‘Suspension of COVID-19 Vaccination Policy’ presented at the North Perth council meeting on Oct. 17.
The report recommended that council approves the suspension of the policy, with the understanding that it may be reinstated should there be changes with the virus or by recommendation of government and health organizations. Other municipalities have also suspended their vaccination policy, including Perth East and Perth County.
“The current climate for recruitment remains extremely competitive and difficult, and suspending the mandatory vaccination policy will remove one extra barrier,” stated the report.
North Perth council approved the suspension of the ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Policy,’ effective Oct. 17.