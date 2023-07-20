Stettler town council approved over $600,000 for a wastewater lift station replacement which came in above initial budget estimates. The decision to accept the low tender was made at the July 4 regular meeting of council.
The results of the Town of Stettler lagoon lift station replacement tender were presented to councillors by Director of Operations Melissa Robbins, who noted the town had already approved a budget for this project.
“2023 capital budget project to replace the lift station at the lagoons is $600,000,” stated Robbins in her report to council.
“Tagish Engineering posted the tender on the Alberta Purchasing Connection website for an open and competitive process.” Robbins noted in her report two companies submitted offers for the project, including Urban Dirtworks Inc. ($629,657.70) and Wally’s Backhoe Service Ltd. ($653,600), pointing out both offers were over the budget already set aside.
Robbins told councillors during discussion the Town of Stettler went through several rounds of redesign of this project, but the price of component parts was a factor that could not be negotiated. Hence, her recommendation was to go with Urban Dirtworks’ low bid.
Robbins further noted she’d spoken to Assistant Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Steven Gerlitz about this tender coming in above estimates and staff felt there would be room in the 2023 budget to cover the shortfall.
When asked if the entire lift station was being replaced or if some parts could be salvaged, Robbins answered that some salvage is possible but essentially the station is being replaced.
Mayor Sean Nolls asked if the town was expecting the bids to be high, with Robbins responding the tender that councillors looked at was the third one that was issued and that the offers on display came in somewhat lower than expected.
Coun. Scott Pfeiffer asked what the lifespan of the lift station would be. Robbins stated after replacement the station should be expected to have a very long lifespan.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution to offer the lagoon lift station project to Urban Dirtworks for their offer of $629,657.70 plus contingency and engineering.
Get the word out
Councillors approved a budget of $2,846 for a Town of Stettler trade fair booth which could be used both locally and for presenting in other communities. The decision was made after a presentation from Communications Officer Lara Van Landuyts.
Van Landuyts noted the town’s economic development committee felt Stettler could attract residents and businesses to town by appearing at trade shows and other events, and a professional-looking display was needed.
Mayor Nolls noted the Town of Stettler has never attempted to “recruit” at other communities’ trade shows but noted Lacombe was at Stettler’s recent trade fair suggesting perhaps it was time to start.
Van Landuyt noted the booth’s first appearance would probably be at 2024 Spring Red Deer Renovation and Home Show next March.
CAO report
CAO Greg Switenky submitted his regular report to council which included a note that he’d been “invited to a meeting with local physicians to discuss clinics and improving access.”
It was also noted the CAO participated in a “meeting with MLA respecting environmental development challenges.”
Fire department update
Switenky's report also included the regular report of Regional Fire Chief Mark Dennis who noted the department engaged in training recently that included rope rescue knots, rope rescue haul systems, high point anchor terradaptor tripod, patient packaging, Lucas and Striker operation and first aid recertification.
As well Dennis noted the Stettler Fire Department also participated in the following meetings or activities: AFRRCS (new radio system) meeting, Bar W Ranch meeting, AFCA conference, officer meeting, ongoing public questions and concerns regarding fire ban activation, fire works applications for high level shows, tower 10 com loss and ongoing firefighter payroll submission, incident invoicing, incident investigations, fire cause determination submission to provincial government and safety codes inspections regarding fire code.
Further, Dennis provided a brief update on call-outs the fire department received: Month of May total incidents 33 which included 11 wildland fires, one structure fire, 11 alarm calls and 10 medical assist calls.
Working the bugs out
In the regular report of Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Chris Saunders it was noted some tiny freeloaders were causing an issue.
“We had some troubles with some aquatic bugs that appeared and were plugging off our micro filter strainers which were going into backwash every 30 minutes,” stated Saunders. “This made it very hard to try to keep up with the hot weather water demand. We switched feeding from our reservoir and are drawing water straight from the river for now.”