Exhibitions, musical performances and a love-fest lighting extravaganza are all coming to North Vancouver, West Vancouver and beyond this week.
For the full list of events worthy of adding to the diary between Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, see below.
Meet Me at The Gallery
The Polygon gallery, upon noticing a gaping hole in the local social scene, has put together a program dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors within the community. On the first Wednesday of every month it will host a new program that is part workshop, part social mixer, inspired by the gallery’s current exhibitions. With the first program in January enticing an even larger crowd than expected, big things are expected for its second this week.
Feb. 1, The Polygon Gallery. For more information, check the gallery’s website.
Gord Grdina’s The Marrow featuring Fathieh Honari
Whether you’re part of North Vancouver’s ever-growing Persian community or not, there is appeal to be found in the complex rhythmic structuring of Middle Eastern music. On Monday, Juno award-winning oud player Gord Grdina’s quartet The Marrow will be merging their traditional sounds with jazz when they take to the stage alongside Fathieh Honari, one of Canada’s premier Persian singers, on Monday.
Jan. 30, The BlueShore at Capilano University. To purchase tickets visit the University's website.
Bruce Cockburn
Canadian folk-legend Bruce Cockburn — best known for his politically, environmentally and socially driven songs like ‘Lovers in a Dangerous Time’, ‘If I Had a Rocket Launcher’ and ‘If A Tree Falls’ — is back in Vancouver to spread his message to the masses. Fans can expect a journey through Bruce’s repertoire which, with over 300 songs recorded for 30 album releases, is as extensive as it is varied.
Feb. 4, The Centre for Performing Arts. Times and tickets can be found at the venue’s website.
Capilano Love Lights
Whether it is with a lover or a group of friends, for a first date or a family-focused evening, there's no denying the joy that arises when viewing the lights at Capilano Bridge. The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and Park will all feature vivid Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences until the end of the month.
On until Feb. 26, Capilano Suspension Bridge. More information can be found on the bridge's website.
Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
Back for its 13th year, and arguably bigger, better and more bold than before, is the Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival. With carrot-infused editions, drinks laced with peaches, ultra creative toppings and even edible cups, the offerings brought forward this year are like creations borne from Mr Wonka himself. Local beverages can be found at Caffe Artigiano and 49th Parallel, but there’s plenty worth heading around the city for.
Until Feb. 14, various locations. The full list of venues is on the festival’s website.
The Art Rental Show
Looking to spruce up your interior but too scared of commitment, or over-splurging? For the next two weeks CityScape Community Art Space on Lonsdale Avenue is still hosting the Art Rental Show, offering pieces crafted at the hands of local artists to rent on a month by month basis.
On until Feb. 11, CityScape Community Art Space. More information can be found via NorthVan Arts.
Dine Out
Foodie festival Dine Out has fixed priced menu deals at a vast and varied selection of prime Vancouver breakfast, lunch and dinner spots. Some particular highlights on the North Shore include Deep Cove's newly refurbed The Raven, Park Royal's Trattoria and fine dining favourite Winston.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, various locations. Visit the Dine Out website for the full list of participating restaurants.
Skate Plaza
The skating rink by the Shipyards is nearing is its end, and so if you're still yet to take to the ice next week provides the ultimate chance to do so. Until the end of the month you can find it right next to the area's new Warming Hut - a cosy cabin and outdoor area, complete with fire pit, that has mulled wine, hot apple cider and non-alcoholic apple cider on tap.
On until the end of Feb., The Shipyards. More information can be found via the CNV website.
Under the Shade of the Lotus Tree
Artists Pari Azarm Motamedi and Rozita Moinishirazi, both originally from Iran, are bringing their home country to West Vancouver via paintings that illustrate Persian poetry and history both old and new. The complex pieces explore themes of the Persian diaspora that resulted from the Iranian Revolution, and the Fall of the Shah in 1979.
On until April 1, West Vancouver Art Museum. More information on the artists and exhibition can be found on the museum's website.
VSO's Enigma Variations
Austrian cellist Julia Hagen—one of the most promising instrumentalists of her generation, as winner of both the Liezen International and Mazzacurati Cello Competitions — will be making her North American debut with the VSO this weekend. She'll be joined by guest conductor regular Joshua Weilerstein for a program that features the sparkling orchestral works of Edward Elgar, with Enigma Variations and Caroline Shaw, with Entr’acte.Feb. 3 - 5, The Orpheum. Times, tickets and more information can be found on the VSO's website.
