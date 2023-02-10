Regional District of Central Kootenay directors got their first glimpse of the 2023-24 budget plan late last month.
Directors heard at a special board meeting January 20 that inflation, travel plans, a lingering hangover from the pandemic -- and even Bill Gates -- were driving up the cost of regional government this year.
“Inflation and supply chain constraints will continue to have cost impact across many services, projects and initiatives,” said Chief Financial Officer Yev Malloff. “We really haven’t seen that slow down to any measurable degree.”
In all, the budget outlines a little over $12 million in spending in 2023-24. Staff and political leaders cautioned that the numbers being presented at the January 20 meeting were very preliminary, and will likely change over the course of the next month of internal haggling.
However, the big-picture trends driving a projected 8% overall budget increase are already clear:
Staff salaries are going up 4.4% this year. That’s a little below the Canadian Price Index of 6.3% because of the ‘smoothing calculations’ the RD uses to determine increases.
Staff salary pressures continue to grow, as government competes with the private sector for workers. The RD continues to find it difficult to maintain staffing in many areas, with high turnover, and growing expectations from candidates for good salary, benefits, and workplace flexibility.
Costs for directors’ salary, travel and per diem will increase about $150,000 this year as pay increases approved last year kick in, and politicians return to attending provincial and national conferences in-person.
This year’s staff travel budget is going to increase as well as post-pandemic conferences and training seminars return to face-to-face gatherings. Given the pause in training during the COVID crisis, staff are working to catch up to training needs.
The pandemic continues to affect supply chains, delaying projects or increasing the cost of goods, services and especially fuel. Inflation chips away at buying power, and interest rates have doubled in the last year, increasing the cost of short-term borrowing.
The cost of insurance, office supplies, licences and permits, memberships in organizations as well as maintenance and repair of equipment are all going up.
The IT department is the big-ticket capital project this year, with more than $625,000 planned in infrastructure upgrades and training. A $275,000 disaster-recovery centre for the government’s computer system will provide insurance against the catastrophic loss of information during a crisis. Another $150,000 will be spent on new laptop/desktops for staff to support more work-at-home options (a practice that, on the plus side, has taken pressure off the need for more office space at the RD).
Also in IT, the regional government is being forced to switch over from its obsolete Microsoft Office 2016 system to the computer giant’s Microsoft 365 subscription service. That will cost $100,000 in subscription fees alone, as well as up to $75,000 for training in the new system.
Costs for firefighting equipment, emergency building upgrades and staff training are all driving up emergency service costs. Reserves are draining fast, and communities may be asked to vote in referendums to purchasing equipment with 25-year loans. The emergency program itself will see a projected 8% increase.
The planning department will need an extra $50,000 to help develop official community plans this year, while the GIS mapping branch will be seeking $40,000 for a review of its systems efficiency.
Building inspections brought in over a $1 million last year, but that windfall will be mostly used to meet the obligations under the permitting system – i.e. do the inspections the contractor is paying the permit for.
While not included in the budget projections, staff are also hoping to add eight more staff to the payroll. Those would include a network admin for IT, a payroll specialist for Finance, a human resources advisor, another bylaw officer to meet growing demand, and three people for the building inspection department to help speed up the approval process. Environment services is also looking for an administrative assistant.
Your tax bill? It’s complicated
The January 20 meeting was just the first pass at the budget, and a chance to explain the complexities of local government tax calculations for the nearly dozen new directors on the board. The public will next have a chance to see the budget at a series of community meetings being planned in February.
The public meetings for each area or municipality will give a far clearer idea of how the proposed tax increases will affect each local taxpayer. For while the budget calls for an 8% overall increase, that’s only a very rough approximation.
The RD provides more than 180 separate services, and many only affect a small number of taxpayers – for example, an expensive mosquito control program in the northern part of Area D only affects property owners there. Residents of another area might pay for upkeep of their community cemetery, or equipment upgrades for the local fire station.
These individual services all affect the outcome of your tax bill – as does your assessment. Generally, if your assessment has gone up more than the average for your area, you will pay a higher share of the overall tax burden for your community. If it is a lower-than-the-average assessment, your share of the tax burden will be correspondingly smaller.
The community meetings give taxpayers the chance to ask questions to RDCK staff and their local director about the particular impacts to their tax bill.
Details are still being finalized for when the community meetings will be held.