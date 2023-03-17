WINGHAM – Maitland River Elementary School received a $5,000 donation towards the modernization of its library from another local business, this time from Morrison Bros. Ltd.
The four owners, David, D.J., Jamie, and Jonathan Morrison, delivered the donation in person on March 9, stepping up to help the school with its library modernization project.
Angela Cowley, principal at Maitland River, said, “We are going to create a learning commons. A learning commons is a space for collaboration, socialization, and study. We will begin by adding furniture that is comfortable and can be easily moved to transform the space as desired.”
Cowley added that David Morrison is married to one of the school’s secretaries, Jordan.
“This is more family doing great things for our school.”
Last week, Wingham Rona owners Brock and Jordan Hodgins, Cowley’s nephews, donated $4,000 towards the bussing costs of a field trip that may have been cancelled otherwise.