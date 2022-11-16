Peter Fowler, a renowned medical leader who died Wednesday, is being remembered as a trailblazer in sport medicine who treated world-class athletes and weekend warriors and mentored surgeons who went on to become leaders in the field.
Fowler, the former medical director of London’s Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic, died in University Hospital, surrounded by family, at age 84.
“His impact was immeasurable. He was truly a giant and an icon within sport medicine, and I would say one of the fathers of sport medicine in Canada,” Robert Litchfield, the clinic’s medical director, said Wednesday.
“He trained several generations of sport medicine leaders, and many of those individuals are prominent within their own countries around the world,” he said.
Fowler, who had Parkinson’s disease, became increasingly ill during the last few months and died from respiratory distress after contracting COVID-19, Litchfield said.
Fowler was the first orthopedic surgical resident at Western University under the guidance of the late Dr. Jack Kennedy. Fowler learned and later perfected arthroscopic surgical techniques that would help with the rehabilitation of elite and amateur athletes from across the country.
After completing his residency, Fowler and Kennedy opened what is now one of North America’s largest sport medicine centres, the Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic.
Since opening in 1974, the clinic has provided specialized sport medicine to elite athletes — from former NHL players Steve Yzerman and Eric Lindros to Olympic skier Todd Brooker — plus youths, seniors and recreational athletes.
“It’s a mature institution, the most mature in Canada,” Fowler told The Free Press on the 30th anniversary of the clinic on Oct. 1, 2004.
Fowler was one of only two Canadians to be elected president of the American Orthopedic Society for Sport Medicine, and was the first president of the International Society of Arthroscopy and Knee Surgery and Orthopedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS), now considered the largest and most influential sport medicine society worldwide.
But his trailblazing career didn’t stop there. Fowler published several hundred papers and dozens of book chapters that continue to influence arthroscopy on a global scale. One of the papers he and the Fowler Kennedy team published in the New England Journal of Medicine was chosen the Canadian Institute for Health-Canadian Medical Association Journal top achievements in health research for 2009.
Fowler’s contributions to sport medicine in Canada led to his appointment to the Order of Canada in 2018.
Fowler, who was from Woodstock, was a fine athlete in his own right.
He was a member of Western's swimming team from 1956 to 1964 and is regarded as one of the best swimmers in the university's history. Fowler won a silver medal at the Pan Am Games in 1959 and was named Western's athlete of the year in 1962-63. He was inducted into the Western Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.
His wife Libby is a former chief executive of the London Community Foundation. In 2007, the couple moved to Qatar, where Peter Fowler served for three years as chief medical officer for an orthopedic and sports medicine clinic owned by the government.
Tributes to Fowler and his family were posted on social media, where people remembered him as an “honourable gentleman,” friend, mentor, husband and “brilliant” surgeon.
One woman recalled how Fowler saved her father’s leg following a tractor incident in 1976.
“He was not supposed to live (until) morning as he had multiple injuries. Dr. Fowler did do surgery to reattach (his) leg and at 98 is still with us and still walking,” Cathy Highfield wrote in response to a post by the clinic.
“Peter called my dad his miracle man from Woodstock and we will never forget the great care Dad received,” she said.
A private funeral will be held for Fowler in the coming weeks, Litchfield said, adding the Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic plans to host a celebration of his life in the spring.
Litchfield said Fowler would have missed watching the Western Mustang’s football team compete at home for the Vanier Cup on Nov. 26 if they win a national semifinal, also at Western, against Laval on Saturday.
“So from that point of view,” he said, “I think he wished he could have held on for a few more weeks for his beloved Mustangs.”