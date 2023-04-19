ST. MARY’S – Two innovative literacy programs offered by the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s are being reintroduced with changes to make them more relevant and useful to young people and seniors, says Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan.
Both the Seeds of Literacy and Tech Savvy Seniors pilot programs were “well-utilized” over the past year, she told St. Mary’s council at its regular council meeting on April 11.
She added that the Seeds initiative now “creates a unique opportunity for the Community Development and Recreation Department to continue to offer a wide variety of literacy programs across the Municipality,” while the Tech program presents “an opportunity to continue to support seniors’ technology needs in a sustainable way.”
The municipality launched Seeds — conceived partly in response to an ongoing dispute with Eastern Counties Regional Libraries over rising costs and reduced hours at the Sherbrooke branch — with a $8,500 Recreation Community Development grant from the provincial government on September 8, 2022, International Literacy Day.
Designed to provide youth and families an opportunity to access books and literacy supports within their own communities on Saturdays — rotated throughout the municipality — the program initially failed to attract participants, Jordan reported. “The program was changed to a drop-off model at a wider variety of times during the week, [to which] parents responded positively,” she said. It also “evolved into [a broad spectrum] of literacy programming, including food literacy, physical literacy, and nature literacy. Books were always connected to the activities, but a wider variety of activities attracted a larger number of participants.”
The program will be reoffered under the adjusted model in eight-week sessions this fall and next spring.
Jordan noted that while the Tech program — introduced last November with a $9,000 contribution from the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program administered through Employment and Social Development Canada — was “well utilized throughout St. Mary’s, participants focused on the opportunity to bring their own devices to the program and learn how to do a specific or new task. Equipment provided to seniors were not highly utilized.”
She noted that the municipality’s community development and recreation staff now hope to survey seniors to “understand their technology needs moving forward. This data will help determine next steps for the program.”