Chatham-Kent has opted to defer a proposed multi-unit build by the Hensar Corporation in Chatham until a public information meeting can be held.
Council approved the move at its regular planning meeting following a motion put forward by Chatham Coun. Michael Bondy.
The veteran councillor said he has heard concerns from residents in the neighbourhood, including those on Oakgrove Lane, who live directly behind the proposed build earmarked for McNaughton Avenue West.
Bondy said the deferral is "self-explanatory" as there are many questions that need to be answered.
"I think it's appropriate for transparency that their concerns be addressed," Bondy told.
As it stands, the new development would see up to 14 units constructed on the long narrow strip of land located between Sandy Street and St. Clair Street.
Currently, there is a single detached dwelling on the property. The new build would be located right beside the public housing development at 99 McNaughton Ave. W.
The zoning change request from Hensar would see the 17,400 sq.-foot property re-zoned from residential medium density to allow for the multi-unit development.
The planning meeting also saw council grant a zoning change amendment to pave the way for the construction of new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Chatham. The new store will be located at the corner of Junction Avenue and Sass Road, one of the first buildings to go up in the new business park.
ReStore, which has been housed on Riverview Drive for the past decade, must find a new home as the lease for the current site is expiring.