Students from MacLeod School Elementary can drop-off their school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Organized by the MacLeod Elementary School Community Council (SCC), there will also be sundaes and treats available to students the day of.
“The kids have all of their supplies, their gym bags, their shoes, it just helps make their first day back that much easier for them because they’re already so nervous about starting their new grade,” said Tracey Hayden of MacLeod SCC.
“Families can bring their backpacks to the school. The kids will all be getting free sundaes that day,” added Shannon Beckett, SCC Chair.
Hayden said the day will also give students the opportunity to see their classmates and meet their teachers as well.
“Students can also meet their teacher on that day, see their classroom and get excited about school,” said Hayden.
With a few parents currently on SCC, Hayden said they are always looking for more parents to join.
“There will be a sign-up sheet on drop-off day, people should feel free to inquire about what SCC has to offer,” she said.
Beckett said she enjoys being part of the school’s community council.
“I’m part of it for my children and because it helps the kids,” she said.
“If it wasn’t for SCC there wouldn’t be any hot lunches, there would be no swimming, no books,” added Hayden.