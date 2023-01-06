Early in the 1850s when Eganville was known as Fairfield, it had a post office, so Charlie Thomas, a fur trader at Golden Lake, took out a postal subscription for The Montreal Gazette.
One hundred years later, in the 1950s, the streets of Eganville, as well as other Ottawa Valley towns and villages, were crawling with a different kind of newspaper delivery service. It was run by paperboys who delivered to their subscribers’ homes; everything from the old Toronto Telegram and Ottawa Journal, to The Citizen, and the Pembroke Observer.
In 2022, all but two of those five daily newspapers are now defunct and even the The Citizen and The Gazette employs few paperboys, if any. But if paper boys, like old fur traders, have disappeared, not so the stories of their wayward adventures.
Let me put it this way: Early in the 1960s, the fellow who now owns and operates Conway’s Pharmacy in Eganville cut his entrepreneurial teeth as a paperboy. He delivered the The Toronto Telegram, and then the Toronto Star and Star Weekly. When it came time for him to retire at the ripe old age of 14, his next youngest brother took over, and so on down the line until, as the fourth youngest brother, it was my turn to inherit the whole kit and kaboodle one fateful Christmas Eve.
That was in 1966 and to those of us in the know, it was the perfect day to inherit a paper route. For when Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, as it did that year, it meant Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday, the very day we usually tried to collect our weekly subscription fee.
What better day to knock on a customer’s door, looking as cold and pitiful as we possibly could, coughing a bit for effect and, after we’d wished them a Merry Christmas, or some such thing that made them feel guilty as all get out, leaving us as they did, out every night to trudge that damnable black ice and those snowstorms and white-outs for a few measly coppers, so they could sit warm and cozy in comfort and joy by their fireplaces, if only to read some shameless drivel by a foreign correspondent meditating on his thumb. Really!
Of course, it was like taking candy from a baby. Not only did we get our subscription fee, usually with a hefty Christmas tip but, more often than not, we were showered with expensive chocolates, rich candy-canes, you name it. It was ten times better than Halloween; we’d get enough junk food to make a room full of altar boys sicker than dogs – which was the other job most of us had – altar boys, not dogs! -- but the church never paid us as much.
Which may sound mercenary, but you try getting a 12-year-old kid to drag around a 50 lb. paper bag – and, no, it was never made of paper, just reinforced canvas – for hours on end and mostly for the benefit of those distant corporations we were enslaved to. But I digress.
So, no, we didn’t take any prisoners, but I sure did make off like a bandit, carrying a lot of loot, that Christmas Eve. Only, fate does have a way of paying back the greedy, the guilty and other good-for-nothings and, sometimes, 12-year-old little boys who should know better.
So, on that Christmas Eve, I made my rounds that took me four hours to get back home to my boss, that older brother – not the one who became the pharmacist, nor the one who grew up to make the news, but the other one, the guy next in line to me who made a career out of sweet-talking people like his not-so-bright little brother.
So, I get home with this paper bag bursting at the seams with all manner of sugary edibles fit for a king. But that brother of mine had already cherry-picked a few customers he kept close to home and that he could count on for some swell gifts. So, he’d had time to go through his stash and devour all the really good stuff.
Anyway, there I was and there he was, eyeing my take. So, he says to me: “You know, I saved you half of my candy;” That’s actually what he had the nerve to tell me, as he points to a pile of disgusting bon-bons that not even our favourite stray dog, Butch, would lick. “So, I think it’s only fair we split your haul, seeing as how I’m playing Santa Claus and giving you my whole kit and kaboodle later tonight.”
I’m looking at him kind of suspicious, but I agree to split everything even-stephen.
Immediately, he reaches over and grabs my best box of chocolates that he’d been eyeing during our protracted negotiations. He opens the box and one by one, he takes a bite of each. The ones he likes, he swallows and then downs the second half whole. The one’s he doesn’t like, he hands me the bitten, bitter remains and says, ‘There, that’ll be your half, fair and square.”
The Newspaper game! It was a tough business. And no box of chocolates!