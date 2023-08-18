PERTH COUNTY – At its Aug. 3 meeting, Perth County council received the county’s second quarter (Q2) operating and capital budget mid-year financials. The report provided an effective summary of the divisional and capital current expenditure to the end of June 2023 that has “significant variances identified against the approved annual budget.”
The Q2 variance report provides an initial look at the county’s expenditures compared to the annual budget.
“A large portion of the expenditures are cyclical in nature, allowing for comparison against the prior year Q2.
“Overall, the county has spent an equivalent percentage of the annual budget compared to the prior year of approximately 50 per cent of budget as of June 30, 2022,” explained the report.
Capital expenditures account for 12 per cent of budget to June 30, 2022, with “no areas of concern” identified.
As for operating budget expenses, they are at expected levels given the cyclical nature of some operations.
Winter maintenance expenses are at 65 per cent of the annual budget, where normal trends are in the 60-70 per cent range. Further, on average 35-40 per cent of the winter maintenance budget is incurred in November and December.
Therefore, Perth County is trending to be on budget for 2023, which is “good news”, since the winter maintenance reserve was depleted to fund the deficit last year in 2022.
“When compared against Q2 of last year, the county has spent an equivalent percentage of the annual budget of 50 per cent, as compared to 52 per cent at this same point in time in 2022.
“Increased budgets over last year are covering the higher costs to date,” explained the report.
Further, all other divisional budgets are within Q2 targets. The next quarter’s budget report will outline any projected year-end surplus and deficits, with each department’s forecast to the end of the year.
Council received the Q2 report for information at its Aug. 3 meeting.