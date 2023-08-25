BROCKTON – Council has approved the use of additional funds in the purchase of a new street sweeper.
Staff were able to secure a quote for a new sweeper, with an anticipated delivery date of June 2024. The quote came in above the budgeted amount.
The report, prepared by director of operations Nicholas Schnurr, stated the budgeted amount was $450,000; the total amount to purchase the sweeper is $493,310.64 plus HST.
Schnurr’s report stated that after conversations with other municipalities that were also ordering street sweepers, the price Brockton was quoted “is competitive and good value for money in the current market.”
Coun. Mitch Clark said ne noticed the quote was secured using Canoe (municipal associations across Canada partnered to create the Canoe Procurement Group of Canada, one of the largest public sector buying groups in the country) – he asked if there was any consideration given to using the traditional method.
Trish Serratore – said this purchasing method was used “to get the best results out there,” noting Schnurr and his team had done further investigation to ensure the price was fair.
Soccer field parking lot tender awarded to Kurtis Smith Excavating Inc.
Brockton council voted in favour of awarding the contract for relocating the Bruce Power Soccer Complex parking lot, to Kurtis Smith Excavating Inc., in the amount of $384,200 plus HST.
The relocation and upgrading of the soccer fields parking lot is part of the continuing development of the East Ridge Business Park.
Three tenders were received; the bid is lower than final estimates of $402,845 plus HST.
Work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 17 of this year.
An earlier story published in the spring of this year stated the current parking lot had been put in on a temporary basis prior to development of the business park. The lot lacks enough spaces, meaning users often have to park down the road.
Trees and signs along the main road are also being relocated.
The new layout will feature an asphalt pathway and gravel parking lot on the west side of the fields, and will include approximately 170 spaces. Walking paths and sidewalks will connect to new residential areas in the vicinity. The new lot would also serve the proposed new arena.