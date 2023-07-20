Not all National Historic Sites are sustained equally with some receiving budgeted financial support from the federal government and others not, Seager Wheeler Farm is in the “not” category. Although it is a National Historic Site it is not owned by Parks Canada and therefore the financing of Seager Wheeler Farm is found through contributions from private and corporate donors, fundraising ventures, and admission charges for the various events held on site. Seager Wheeler Farm also receives and appreciates its long-standing funding support from local levels of government including the Town of Rosthern and Tourism Saskatoon, and the provincial government through Tourism Saskatchewan and SaskCulture. As well summer workers are hired and funded through the Canada Summer Jobs Program. Seager Wheeler Farm is also appreciative of the many visitors who come to the farm every year and their many supporters who faithfully come to the various events held at the farm every year including Big Day at the Farm and Dessert Nights.
Saturday, July 15th, the Seager Wheeler Farm hosted their “Big Day at the Farm” featuring amazing Saskatchewan talent. When asked, Vice Chair of the board for Seager Wheeler Farm, Larry Epp, shares that Big Day Out at the Farm started as a seed of thought he had a few years ago when he was walking around the yard doing some maintenance. At the time he had thought what a great venue it would make for a music evening, but it wasn’t until a local group wanted to hold their CD release events at the Farm, that the seed of thought began to grow. The first Big Day was held in 2018 and followed by a second in 2019, and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Big Day at the Farm returned in 2022 at the gazebo in gardens south of Wheeler’s 1925 family farmhouse where this year’s event was also held.
Seager Wheeler’s Maple Grove Farm is representative of a typical prairie farm of the 1898-1940 era. From his initial homestead and sod house, Wheeler constructed the majority of the buildings during the 1908 – 1928 period and “used the farm property and facilities to conduct experiments important to the development of agriculture in western Canada from 1898 to 1940.” With an eye to soil conservation, Wheeler advocated for the use of shelterbelts to save the soil from erosion as is evidenced by the rows of lilac and caragana shrubs that can be found throughout the property. These shelterbelts allowed Wheeler to establish extensive perennial flower beds and of course, the orchard where he worked to develop prairie hardy fruit trees.
After Wheeler and his wife Lily retired to Vancouver Island in the mid-1940s, family members continued to live in the 1925 house until the 1970s. In 1992, a "friends of the farm" organization, under the chairmanship of Larry Janzen of Rosthern, was formed to preserve and restore the original Wheeler farm site. Called the Seager Wheeler Farm Historic Society Inc., it held an annual staging of a “Seeding Trends” demonstration day. The 42 acres containing the original Maple Gove Farm outbuildings, house, gardens, and orchard were subdivided from the rest of the original quarter-section homestead and is what is now known as the Seager Wheeler Farm. Officially opened on June 15, 1996, it was designated a National Historic Site on August 3, 1996.
Larry Epp has said volunteering at the Farm has allowed him to work with plants and fruit on a scale not possible in a town lot. “I’ve enjoyed being part of restoring the orchard, researching Wheeler’s legacy, and finding his award-winning seeds,” he said. The volunteers and the Board continue to strive to keep the Farm a vital part of the community and the Big Day at the Farm is but one way to do this. Besides being a horticulturist and plant breeder, Wheeler was also a musician who was greatly involved in much of Rosthern’s early musical heritage, and the music festival is the Farm’s way of trying to keep that history alive.
Advertised as an evening to enjoy live music served up with a side of delicious local eats and a taste of cider produced from Seager Wheeler apples, it turned out to be just that. Whether it was a nod to inclusivity or not, the entertainment encompassed country rock, Metis fiddling, Celtic music, and music that defies being pigeon-holed. The North Sound is an Indigenous husband/wife team that has a bit of a rock sound, mixed with some R & B, and a bit of country. As with any outdoor performance, the weather is always a factor to contend with, but this year the weather gave those in attendance a break and didn’t dish out mind-melting heat as last year nor copious amounts of rain as in 2019, which was a true bonus for those who traveled from other areas of the province to be in attendance, and the musicians. The only disappointment of the event was that more local residents did not come out to experience the music.
The summer-long fundraiser, Dessert Nights, continues Thursday evenings with two sittings at 6:30 and 7:30 until August 31st.