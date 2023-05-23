Swan Hills was treated to a beautiful weekend for this year’s community cleanup. The cleanup kicked off with a delicious community BBQ at the Community Family Park on Thursday, May 11. The free BBQ, compliments of Pembina Pipeline, drew one of the biggest crowds seen in Swan Hills since before the pandemic. The skies opened up with an intense thunderstorm shortly after the BBQ had wrapped up, but once the storm had passed, the weather stayed clear and sunny throughout the rest of the weekend.
As part of the cleanup effort, Swan Hills residents were encouraged to choose a street, park, or area of town and pick up any trash and litter that might be present. Garbage bags and gloves were available at the Town Office, free of charge, and a large waste bin from the Swan Hills Transfer Station was set up in the Keyano Centre parking lot so that community members could easily dispose of their household garbage without leaving town. Swan Hills residents could also participate in the Take It Or Leave It program, setting out any gently used items they no longer wanted at the end of their property, marked with orange flagging ribbon to let others in the community know that they were “up for grabs.” On Monday, May 15, Public Works picked up any of the Transfer Station accepted items left over from the weekend for disposal.
The Swan Hills School’s Highway Cleanup was initially scheduled for May 6 but was postponed until May 13 due to the extreme wildfire danger in the area. Due to the worsening wildfire danger, the Highway Cleanup has now been cancelled until next year. The school was also accepting bottles as well as car and truck batteries on May 13, with the proceeds going toward student activities.
The town also held a community garage sale over the weekend, where people wishing to host a garage sale could register in advance with FCSS to be included in their community listing.
It was another successful community cleanup for Swan Hills, with the town’s residents in good spirits despite the region’s worsening risk of wildfire.