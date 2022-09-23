Conmee, Ont. — Pooka is making her play for a councillor position in Conmee Township.
Ellen Davis, who received the nickname Pooka at a young age, is up against five other candidates for the four councillor spots in Conmee.
A pooka is a creature of Celtic/German folklore that can bring either good or bad fortune as well as help or hinder rural communities.
Davis is hoping for the former in both cases.
“I would like to see a little more communication between the residents and the council,” said Davis, who was an instructor/trainer with St. John’s Ambulance for 20 years.
“What way would it be best for (the council) to communicate (to the residents) that (the residents) are comfortable with. I don’t like the idea that there’s these people that feel the council is doing things they don’t know or doing things against them. . . . As far as I can see, the council has always been transparent. . . . It’s a matter of getting the population to understand how to find the information.
“I would like to see the residents feel that they’re contributing to the township and that we’re listening to them.”
Davis only entered the Conmee councillor race when she saw that only three candidates had signed up by late July and didn’t want to see a lame-duck designation placed on council with not all four councillor spots filled.
She was also concerned that council was on the verge of a full-scale change with former longtime Conmee mayor Kevin Holland moving on to the provincial government when he captured the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the ruling Conservatives in June.
“I worried enough at the fact that we were going to have to be without (Holland),” Davis said.
“Not that (current mayor Sheila Maxwell) is not good. She’s going to do a good job, but I don’t want to see the whole council replaced. That would scare the heck out of me. On any board I’ve ever been on, you keep the past chairmen on for continuity. If the whole council was changed completely, then it would be a big job for the new council to find out what was going on.
“I knew that there was big change coming and I really didn’t want to see a lame-duck council, so I searched myself, talked to my family and they said, ‘Yeah, I think you should do it.’”
Joining Davis in the councillor race is incumbent Grant Arnold along with newcomers David Maxwell, Gayle Manns, David Halvorsen and Chris Kresack.
In the Comee mayor’s race, incumbent Sheila Maxwell, who took over from Holland, is being opposed by Suzanne Huot.
An all-candidates night will be held next Wednesday at the Conmee Community Complex at 7 p.m.
Ontario municipal elections will take place on Oct. 24.