It pays to be squared at the Centre for Creative Arts (CFCA).
This year is the gallery’s 10th year of Art Squared, its annual silent auction fundraiser, where artists across the Peace region donate their square 16x16 creations.
“We’ve got pieces by so many great artists,” said Kiren Niki Sangra, CFCA curator.
“The theme was to use a 16x16 canvas, and then we told the artists to do whatever they wanted, so you do get that like eclectic mix; something for everyone.”
Bidding started at the opening on Friday, Sept. 1 and ends on Sept. 29, where a closing reception will happen between 6 and 8 p.m.
People can keep track of their bids or see all the artworks online at creativecentre.ca/event/art-squared-silent-auction-fundraiser-2023 or call the CFCA to make a bid over the phone.
Sangra said it is common to see people come to the closing reception and make last-minute bids to ensure they get the piece they want.
All the funds raised from the auction will support programs at the CFCA, including the Healing Arts Program Initiative (HAPI) which gives art classes to artists who face various challenges, including disability, illness, poverty, addiction and loneliness.
More than 1,000 people participated in the HAPI program last year, according to the CFCA website.
Art Squared has 32 pieces from 31 local artists, including Brigitte Himer, Heather Fedoruk, Noreen Vavrek, Alysoun Wells, Kendra Miskolczi, Helena Mulligan, Katherine Moe, Candace Sanderson, Elizabeth Hutchinson, Vickie Mackey, Janet Enfield, Ed Bader, Kiren Niki Sangra, Roberta Linfield, Tammy Baduk, Melanie Jenner, Debbie Courvoisier, Joselyn Dueck, Sheila Dillman, Tia Stanway, Jim Stokes, Shanda Fuller, Emily Lozeron, Hannah Nott, Marty Johnson, Carmen Haakstad, Christina Wallwork, Carmen McAuliffe, Whitney Lee Hayes, and Sean Trostem.