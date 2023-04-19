Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Councillor Merv Buckwald said at the recent meeting of the Standing Action Committee for the Bonnechere River Watershed there was anticipation there would not be flooding this year and the new management plan would do well.
“This is the first year for the Round Lake Water Management Plan,” he said during a committee meeting of council last Tuesday. “We are hoping things will go well.” The meeting was held on March 31 and at that point there were still about 18 inches of ice on the lake. The water at Golden Lake had gone up about two inches, he said.
“Looking at the flow this morning, it has raised more than two inches now,” he said.
“There is no frost in the ground and very little run off,” he pointed out. “The ground is absorbing it. Let’s just cross our fingers we don’t get a torrential downpour.”
Coun. Buckwald said he was glad to be on the committee since he lives by the lake and hears some of the concerns. Although things are good now according to the report he received, it could change, he said.
“Apparently there is a lot of snow in the park,” he said.
The meetings are at the call of Renfrew Hydro for the Bonnechere River watershed.
“The fields are almost all bare and you don’t see runoffs in the fields,” Coun. Buckwald added.
It is clear the water level is rising, he added.
“If you go across the bridge in Golden Lake there are less stones than a week ago,” he said.