There’s a little house on the map named Tom Jacobs. Right behind that, by the river, there was a Manhattan beach, they called it. It was my brother’s place, William Cross The River. He had a dance hall for weddings, and he would sell hotdogs, hamburgers, chips. Young people would go there and sit at a table and listen to the jukebox. They had a jukebox there and you put a nickel or a dime in it.
These buildings were there from the 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s. Then, the government came along and took them all away.
I was maybe 20 years old. You see those houses there, people had a chance of buying them. Somehow they were bought and taken away and brought on this side of the river. The other houses that couldn’t be moved, they destroyed them. I was 20 years old, but I was in Brooklyn. I was having a family then and I didn’t come back here till the seaway was put in there.
Ken’ nikanonhsà:’a tkanónhsare ne tsi ionhóntsare Tom Jacobs konwá:iats. Kwah ohnà:ken thí:ken, kaniatarákta, Manhattan beach ratina’tónhkhwahkwe’. Rakhtsì:’a tsi thó:nakte ne tho, William Cross The River. Thononhsó:tahkwe’ kí:ken teienonniahkwà:tha’ né: watèn:niote aó:wen, nok enhatenhní:non awenhetshó:ron, ka’wahrò:ron, tánon’ iohnenna’táthen. Tho ienhón:ne’ ne ken’ nithotiièn:sa tánon’ atekhwahratsherákta enhonnitskó:ten’ nok enhontahónhsatate’ ne ieiehwisténhtha’ waterennótha’. Tho rotiién:tahkwe’ thí: waterennótha’ o’neróhkwa’ tánon’ ienhshwístenhte’ 5 sén:ts tóka’ ni’ 10 sén:ts.
Kí: kanonhsó:tonhkwe’ ne 20, 30, tánon’ 40 shiiohserá:te. Tho né:r rakó:ra iahà:re’ tánon’ akwé:kon é:ren wahahá:wihte’ ne kanonhsa’shòn:’a.
20 tóka’ sha’tewakohseriià:kon. Thí:ken kanonhsó:ton satkáhthos, ón:kwe iakote’shennaién:tahkwe’ naiehní:non’. Ok ní:tsi wahonwatinonhsahní:non tánon’ é:ren wahatihá:wihte’ nok ken’ na’kaniatará:ti tontahatíhawe’. Thikanonhsaténion tsi iah teiotòn:’on tahotinatahkwáhton, wahatirihwéntho’ nen’ nè:’e. 20 shitewatién:tahkwe’, nek tsi Brooklyn tki’terón:tahkwe’. Wakathwatsironnihátiehkwe’ eh thó:ne nok iah kèn:tho tetewaké:non tsik ontehnhotón:ko’ tsi kana’tsheratátie’.