There was a cardboard arcade fundraiser happening at Ecole St. John Paul II School on Friday in support of the Root Cellar.
The creation of the event was a collaboration between a Grade 6 English class and a Grade 5/6 French class at the school. The participating classes took a vote on what charity they wanted to support with the event, and the Root Cellar was chosen.
Grade 6 student Weston Tschritter said, “We are doing a fundraiser for the Root Cellar so everyone can have food to eat. It is important that everyone has food to eat and feels like people care about them.”
Students bought tickets for a loonie or toonie for the arcade. All the kids in the school had a chance to come and participate in the fun and games with different sized prizes – small, medium or large – to win.
The organizing students had a meeting to discuss how much tickets would be and to plan the event. The large prizes required 10 tickets to win but, as there were only 15 of them to win, there was also a draw determine the students who won those ones.
The prizes were donated by students at the school. There were 20 games to play and the students named the event Crazy Cardboard Chaos. Tschritter and his group created an e-basketball game. When the News was at the school, the most popular game was Blaster Battlegrounds.
Tschritter, who is looking forward to attending junior high at St. Mary’s School next year, said, “It’s a great opportunity to donate money for a good cause.”