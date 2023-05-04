Next Sunday, the annual Blessing of the Bikes will take place at Gordon Memorial United Church, at 401 2 St. SE in Redcliff, starting at 11 a.m. All attendees are asked to enter from Second Street only.
“We honour those riders who have passed away in the last year for any reason,” said organizer Heather McCaig. “We have a list of names and have attempted to contact all their families to invite them to come. We take up a collection and their names are put on a plaque that stays in the church and there is a stained-glass window that is there on their behalf.”
Reverend Pollard, who rides a motorcycle, is the officiant for the day. There is a church service followed by the Reverend coming out and blessing each bike and rider individually.
It takes about an hour to an hour and half for the service and bike blessings and the Ladies Auxiliary make cupcakes with motorcycle themed decorations for everyone to enjoy. The Blessing of the Bikes has been taking place for more than 30 years and is organized locally.
“People come from all over Alberta, not just Medicine Hat. Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge riders often join us,” stated McCaig. “We’ve had people come from farther away as well. Everyone is welcome.”
