I used to do readings for people. When people have problems, like if they’re scared that somebody is sick in their family, they would come to see me.
It’s a gift that you can feel; you can feel what you’re able to do.
I can read people just by being with them. My whole body tells me. Even when I’m on the radio with somebody, I don’t have to be looking at them but when they talk to me, I know what’s going to happen to them.
Sometimes it doesn’t work out. This woman called me about a young man that she was having problems with. He’s out all night, getting arrested, and stealing things.
While we were talking, I could see him in my own mind. I told her to bring him over.
She brings him over and he’s sitting there, bored. He didn’t want to come here in the first place. He didn’t care what I had to say and while I was talking to him, he got up and went home. He doesn’t deserve my help. I said, “I don’t think I can help him because he doesn’t want to help himself.”
It’s a good job but it’s heavy. People start to rely on you and your readings. I can only help you once or twice but the next time, I’m not going to help. You have to help yourself. It’s heavy to have to do that.
When you seek help, you have to work with it. You have to work hard and can’t just think it’s all going to happen for you.
*
Iekherihwakèn:se’skwe’ nonkwe’shòn:’a tánon’ enkherihotáhsien’ tsi niiakoia’tawénhsere’. Nó:nen ón:kwe iakorihwakà:te’, tsi ní:ioht tóka’ teiako’nikónhrhare’ tsi ónhka’k iakononhwáktani ne akohwá:tsire’. Ì:’i entionkwatken’sè:ra’. Shonkwaia’tíson’ thiá:wi nenwá:ton’ enhsáttoke’; enwá:ton’ enhsáttoke’ tsi nahò:ten’ enhskwé:ni’.
Enwá:ton’ ienkherì:waken’se’ nonkwe’shòn:’a tóka’ skátne iákwe’s. Tia’takwé:kon wakahronhka’tén:ni. Akwé:kon ne nó:nen owerà:ke teionkeníhthare’ ne ónhka’k, iah tha’teiotonhwentsóhon takheiatkà:nerake’. Nek tsi nó:nen enionkhtháhrhahse’ wakaterièn:tare’ tsi niiakoia’tawénhsere’.
Sewatié:rens iah ki’ thaonterihwahtén:ti’. Kí:ken iakón:kwe taionkwatewennáta’ahse’ né:ne ranekénhtaron raorihwà:ke, teiako’nikónhrhare’ tsi nihaiéhrha’. Ahsontakwé:kon roiakèn:’en, karíhton enhonwaié:na’, tánon’ enhanenhskohà:ton’.
Sha’teionkeníhthare’, rí:kens nake’nikòn:rakon. Wa’khehrò:ri’ kèn:’en aontahonwaia’ténhawe’.
Tahonwaia’ténhawe tánon eh théntskote’, rentón:nis. Akwé:kon iah tehawè:ron kèn:’en aontà:re’. Iah tehotsteríston tsi nahò:ten’ wakerì:waien akì:ron’ tánon’ tsi nikarì:wes rihthará:ni, wa’thá:ta’ne’ tánon’ sahahtén:ti’. Iah tha’tehotèn:tshon’ ahihsnié:nen’. Wa’kì:ron’, “iah í:kehre’ thaón:ton’ ahihsnié:nen nè:’e tsi iah tè:rehre’ ahatatia’takéhnha’.”
Kaio’tenhserí:io nek tsi iókste. Ón:kwe entiontáhsawen’ aiesaniáhese’ niahsherì:waken’se’… . Kwah nek wá:tons enska toka’ ni tékeni ia’tenká:ienhte’akonhsnié:nen’ nek tsi ò:ia’ ienskáhewe’, iah tekonhsnienèn:re’. Ó:nen’k tsi enhsatatia’takéhnha’. Iókste tóka’ teiotonhwentsóhon tho náhsiere’.
Nó:nen enhséhsake’ ne aiesaia’takéhnha’, ó:nen’k tsi ensaió’ten’. Ó:nen’k tsi enhsahkwíhsron tsi saió’te’ tánon’ iah nek thaón:ton’ ahséhrheke’ tsi akwé:kon ok thensaterihwahténtia’se’.