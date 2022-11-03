Now the festive season is in full swing, Vancouver is out-delivering on the culture front, with theatre, music, comedy and ballet to keep schedules brimming from here up until Christmas.
With so much going on, one would be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed, but not to fear - we’ve done the hard work for you and comprised a list of the very best of those happenings worth scheduling between Oct 31 and Nov 6.
For the full roundup, see below.
Haunted Houses visit Are you brave enough to visit all the haunted houses North Vancouver has to offer? Oodles of homes on Vancouver’s North Shore are decked out to the nines for the spooky season – some with frightening walk-throughs, live actors and enough animatronic elements to have you wetting your pants before you’ve even crossed the garden. Consult our ready-made map for the ones worth visiting.Until 31. Oct, various locations throughout North and West Vancouver.
Streetcar Scaries at the museum An event that serves as a primer for an evening of trick or treating is occurring at MONOVA, one for all the family which includes educational activities and spooky storytelling for youngsters. The museum’s offering is free, and runs from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. 31 October, MONOVA. Click on the museum's website for more event details.
North Shore Craft Brewery Week
North Shore Craft Brewery Week is like a Disneyland for beer lovers, where giddy grownups can sample fresh pints, gorge on food truck fare and kick back to some stellar live music. On Thursday, the launch party kicks things off at the Pipe Shop, where 11 North Shore breweries will be showcasing their wares – including the likes of Black Kettle, Wildeye and Streetcar. A series of events at said breweries will follow throughout the week after. From Nov. 3, various locations. For the launch party details, and a full run-down of the following events, click on the North Shore tourism association's website..
Beyond King Tut Technology-driven immersive exhibitions are taking over the art world, and the latest to touch down in Vancouver might just be the most captivating yet – especially for history buffs. The exhibition unlocks the 3,300-year-old story of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun via nine multi-sensory galleries, debuting 100 years to the day of the discovery of his tomb in the Valley of the Kings.Nov. 4 - Jan. 8, Vancouver Convention Centre. For more information and tickets visit the Beyond King Tut website..
A Conversation with Beverley McLachlin
As the No. 1 bestselling author of two novels and a memoir, a winner of the prestigious Writers’ Trust Shaughnessy Cohen Prize and the Ottawa Book Award for Nonfiction, a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and an enthralling personality in her own right – Beverley McLachlin makes for a swell conversation partner. She’ll be discussing her journey through life and law, and answering any burning questions, in West Vancouver this Thursday. Nov. 3, Grosvenor Theatre, Kay Meek Arts Centre. Visit the centre’s website for tickets.
Ballet BC
Leap into the festive season with a night at the ballet. Vancouver company Ballet BC has returned with its winter lineup, kickstarting things with Overtures, an intimate work by artistic director Medhi Walerski. A signature piece, Overtures sees just two dancers take to the stage in a production set to an original composition by Adrien Cronet, alongside music by Bach.Nov. 3, 4, 5, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. For times and tickets, visit the Ballet BC website. Chutzpah! Fest Chutzpah! festival is back for another year, bringing with it a refined selection of dance, theatre, music and comedy that celebrate Jewish stories, viewpoints and values. This year’s edition begins on Thursday, with highlights that include stand-up comedy with American-Israeli comedian Joel Chasnoff, and a night of music with composer Stephen Sondheim. Nov. 3-24, various locations. For the full lineup of events and venues, click on the Chutzpah Festival website.
Comic Strippers Equally as compelling for men as it is for women and likely to have sides splitting throughout, Comic Strippers isn’t your average male strip show. Some of the country’s best comedians join forces to bring a fictitious male stripper troupe to life, using only improv and dad bods as their mediums. The spoof show, applauded everywhere from Melbourne to Maple Ridge, will be in North Vancouver for just one night only. Nov. 4, Centennial Theatre. Times, tickets and more information can be found on the Comic Strippers website. Assante Masterworks Diamond
Otto Tausk, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s music director, takes guests on a sonically pleasing adventure with this raucous celebration of three commended composers. The show pulls from Mozart’s oeuvre with the dramatic Don Giovanni, travels through the works of celebrated cellist Alisa Wilerstein and ends with Gustav Mahler’s poetic Symphony No. 4. Focused on some of the industry’s greats, this one is for longtime classical music fans and novices alike. Nov. 4, 5, Orpheum Theatre. To purchase tickets, visit the VSO website.
Re-Wilding
West Vancouver’s Silk Purse Arts Centre shines a light on the works of artists who live within the local community. This month, North Vancouver multidisciplinary artist Cath Hughes is hosting Re-Wilding, a series of layered, vibrant collages that have been inspired by climate change and our relationship to the environment. Until Nov. 13, Silk Purse Arts Centre. For more details, click West Van Arts Council website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.