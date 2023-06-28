MORRISBURG – Sixty-five years after it was moved from its original location due to the St. Lawrence Seaway project, preliminary planning is underway to refresh a national battlefield monument near Morrisburg.
St. Lawrence Parks Commission spokesperson Katie Forrester confirmed to The Leader that the Crysler’s Farm Battlefield Monument next to Upper Canada Village is undergoing a project evaluation.
The monument, which was dedicated in its original location on September 25, 1895, was moved to the top of a hill created with land dug up in the Seaway project.
Since its relocation, several paving stones have shifted under the weight of the two six-tonne cannons that flank the stone monument.
Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry Member of Parliament Eric Duncan expanded on the goals of the informal committee that includes representatives from the Friends of the Crysler’s Farm Battlefield group, the SLPC, Parks Canada, and Duncan. Duncan clarified his involvement is as a volunteer, similar to his work with other cenotaph revitalization projects that have happened in South Dundas and North Dundas.
“It’s early stages,” Duncan explained. “There is an informal committee working together to look at some renovations and modernizations to the site. We are looking at what should be done, and what revenue opportunities there are between the different levels of government, federally and provincially.”
The plan for the group is to get estimates on different aspects of the project in 2023, with a goal of beginning the project in 2024.
“I don’t have any numbers or figures yet we’ve just had a couple of meetings so far to discuss what would be nice to do,” Duncan said.
Forrester confirmed that the assessment of the monument site includes an in-depth analysis of the hill the monument is on, and any possible changes that may be required.
The monument is one of two monuments commissioned in 1894 by Prime Minister Mackenzie Bowell to honour British and Canadian soldiers who fought in key battles that stopped the American advance on Montreal in 1813.
The Battle of Crysler’s Farm was fought on November 11, 1813, where a combined British, Canadian, and Indigenous force successfully defended against an American army that was eight times the size. The matching monument is located near Ormstown, Quebec and commemorates the Battle of the Chateauguay on October 26, 1813.