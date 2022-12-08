Oneida Nation of the Thames and a London volunteer group are holding a fundraiser Thursday in support of an affordable housing project at the First Nation.
The Imagine Build team, a partnership between the nation’s band council and a small volunteer group in London, will hold a benefit concert at Aeolian Hall at 8 p.m.
“It’s going to be an amazing celebration of collaboration and what can be done when you imagine stepping outside of the box and doing something differently to work with community on shared goals of improved housing,” said Oneida chief executive Pam Tobin.
The Imagine a Night concert will feature storytelling, art and performances by the Eagle Flight Singers, Juno Award-nominated singer Leonard Sumner and others. All proceeds will support building accessible and affordable homes at Oneida.
Imagine Build was started last year by a small group of London women committed to reconciliation who hoped to raise $350,000 to build one accessible home in the community, Tobin said.
In less than a year, the team has raised more than $750,000 toward a new, $1-million goal to build four homes, thanks to individual and corporate donors in the region, including Unifor and the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors.
Construction of the first two houses is expected to start in the next month, Tobin said. Oneida has selected from a waiting list of eligible applicants and is working with partners to determine the housing design and management.
“The designers will work with those families to better understand what they need in the homes, so the homes will be designed . . . to meet their needs," she said.
Oneida Nation of the Thames, about 30 kilometres southwest of London, has 2,100 people living on-reserve and 6,500 members, many of whom are looking to return home, Tobin said.
cleon@postmedia.com twitter.com/CalviatLFPress
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada
What: Imagine a Night benefit concert for the Imagine Build accessible and affordable home-building project at Oneida Nation of the Thames
When: Thursday, doors open at 7 p.m., concert at 8 p.m.
Where: Aeolian Hall, 795 Dundas St., London
Tickets: $25. Visit aeolianhall.ca for tickets and more information.
