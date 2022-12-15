Rothesay councillors are hoping to erase what they call an embarrassment to the town with an application for funding to replace the town's aging arena.
Rothesay town manager John Jarvie said the town has applied for funding through the provincial government for cash from both the province and feds for a new sports arena to replace the existing Rothesay Arena.
Jarvie didn’t provide details of the application, including the amount of potential funding or the timeline for the funding to be approved.
He said the application is for a new facility to replace the existing 51-year-old structure on Hampton Road.
However, it means potential upgrades to the current arena have been shelved due to not being a “prudent” use of taxpayer dollars.
According to documents presented at a recent town council meeting, the town received cost estimates for nearly $70,000 to install new frames to raise the arena’s metal bleachers.
Previously, a set of wooden bleachers were removed as they were no longer up to code, deputy mayor Matt Alexander explained, and replaced with the current metal bleachers.
The town’s parks and recreation director Charles Jensen recommended not pursuing the work, though, in light of possible funding for an entirely new arena.
Coun. Helen Boyle said she’s at the rink “all the time” and complaints about the bleachers are “nonstop,” likening it to a broken record.
Coun. Tiffany Mackay French said councillors who regularly attend the arena are constantly facing questions about its future. She asked the town to communicate the potential for a new arena and to acknowledge the “inadequate” bleachers, calling the current state of the Rothesay Arena embarrassing.
“We want to have a new arena for our town,” she said. “I think it’s an important part of our town to have a nice arena. It would be nice for the town to know we care about this issue and we’re aware of the problem.”
Coun. Peter Lewis said the current state of the rink is also embarrassing for the town’s residents, adding he’d been approached by one man who said the rink’s current shape is “unbelievable.”
“People are coming into our arena, and this is what they’re seeing?” he said. “It’s not just councillors, we have residents who aren’t too happy.”
Coun. Bill McGuire suggested putting up a sign asking for residents to be patient as the town is “doing our best.”
“I think that might lower the temperature,” he said.
Upgrading Rothesay Arena has been bandied about for the better part of a decade.
In 2009, a parks and recreation report suggested renovating the existing arena and building a nearby “field house” including a library and recreation building on Scott Avenue near Hampton Road, backing onto the current Rothesay arena.
The suggested location for the building was, at the time, home to 24 low-income apartment units. Then-mayor Bill Bishop and council opted to purchase the apartment buildings for $1.1 million, bulldozing them to make way for the project which never materialized.
At the time, residents fiercely fought the town, circulating petitions and writing letters, accusing the council of the day of being inconsiderate of the seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities who called the apartments home.
