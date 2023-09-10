Hydro One has announced eight million in new local investments which will benefit the Municipality of Lakeshore as a result of a new Community Support Agreement signed recently between the energy company and the municipality.
This will include $5.8 million to directly support culture and recreation projects.
The agreement is part of Hydro One’s transmission expansion that will support the agri-food sector, economic growth, and the region’s clean energy future. The expansion includes five new transmission lines that will run through the Comber and Woodslee areas.
“On behalf of Council, and the residents of Lakeshore’s communities, I’d like to thank Hydro One for working with us to create an agreement that is a win for all," said Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey. “We know how critical the electricity transmission projects are to the future prosperity of our region. We are proud to play a part in their success and look forward to seeing the Community Support Agreement in action.”
During the Regular Meeting, Council approved the final agreement and reviewed a preliminary list of cultural and recreational projects. A follow-up report on potential projects, incorporating Council feedback is expected later this year.
“We’re proud to partner with the Municipality of Lakeshore to bring economic prosperity to the region and support local food production and economic development. We know that as communities grow, additional resources are needed to energize important local initiatives,” said Andrew Spencer, executive VP, Capital Portfolio Delivery, Hydro One. “Hydro One is supporting a clean energy future for the communities and businesses of Lakeshore through the significant investment in five critical transmission lines in southwest Ontario that will ensure the region remains an attractive place to invest, live and work.”
As demand for electricity in southwest Ontario is anticipated to grow significantly over the next several years, Hydro One began construction on a new double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from the Chatham Switching Station in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to the Lakeshore Switching Station in spring 2023 to ensure power is available when and where it is needed in the region.
“Looking ahead, we’d love to hear ideas from community members on projects that matter to them. This is a great opportunity to invest in assets that will contribute to the vibrancy of these communities, and we want to ensure that residents have a say,” mayor Bailey added.
Other upcoming Hydro One infrastructure projects in the Municipality of Lakeshore include the Longwood to Lakeshore Line – a 500-kilovolt transmission line that will run approximately 120 kilometers from Longwood Transformer Station (west of London) to Lakeshore Transformer Station.
And the Windsor to Lakeshore Line – a 230-kilovolt transmission line that will connect the Windsor area to the Lakeshore Transformer Station.
The community is invited to share their ideas and feedback on potential projects using the online feedback form on the Municipalities website or call Town Hall directly.