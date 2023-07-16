The organization Discovery Routes, which connects communities in the Near North through a trails network, has launched a new program to recognize the invaluable work done by its volunteers throughout the region.
The first recipient was long-time Powassan businessman Gerry Giesler. Giesler was recognized by a group of volunteers during a trails ceremony at The Pines in Powassan that included Susan Christian, the Chair of Discovery Routes.
Christian said the pandemic created a dramatic increase in demand for outdoor activities and trails also help improve the mental, physical and emotional health of people.
She added with the launch of the new program, Discovery Routes is recognizing and celebrating the many volunteers in the Near North who keep the trails "open and safe for all to enjoy".
Also present were Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac who thanked Giesler for his volunteerism and Jennifer McCourt the Executive Director of Discovery Routes.
McCourt says Giesler has been a Discovery Routes volunteer for many years and also a long-time member of the local trails community. McCourt says Discovery Routes has hundreds of volunteers across the region who “work in the background”.
“They don't get a lot of recognition for the work they do,” McCourt said. “The people who enjoy the trails often don't think about the volunteer hours that go into keeping the trails open, maintained and safe. This is our way to bring attention to the volunteers”.
McCourt says it's the goal of Discovery Routes to recognize the work of a volunteer each month leading up to next April's National Volunteer Week.
Some of the work Giesler has done with other volunteers was to create portage trails around several hydro dams between Trout Creek and Powassan that has made it easier for canoeists to paddle the South River.
As a member of the Powassan Recreation Committee, Giesler and several other volunteers are now working on a new trail and water access at Love Lake in Trout Creek. McCourt says Giesler has also been responsible for improving the signage along the trails at The Pines with a series of directional signs. She adds one section of trail has been experiencing drainage issues and “Gerry has been designing the work that needs to be done to rectify this”.
The Pines is a network of trails made up of three loops ranging in length from one kilometre to four kilometres. The trail network is located behind the Eastholme Home for the Aged. It also falls in part on municipally owned land and land owned by the Powassan Mountain Conservation Authority. One section of the trail takes hikers up Powassan Mountain.
“The top is a lookout on an open rock with a bench,” McCourt said. “You can see over the trees because of the height and it's a sweeping view of the Almaguin Highlands. Also on a clear day you can see North Bay”.
That's a distance of about 30 kilometres. Hiking the trails is not very difficult. Although the trails are mostly designed for hikers, during the winter it is possible for people to snowshoe on them.
McCourt said Giesler was both surprised and grateful to be recognized for his contribution by Discovery Routes.
As for why he volunteers, Giesler said he's always been an outdoors person and likes “doing outdoors stuff”.
He also likes to share his knowledge and adds the work that he does allows people to also enjoy the outdoors just like he does.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.