Central Smith Creamery’s first-ever Paws For A Cause drive has wrapped up, surpassing the expectations of organizers who collected donations bound for four local animal rescue organizations.
As part of the inaugural month-long drive — launched by the Green Team, a newly formed committee made up of Central Smith employees — donors were asked to drop off used textile items, including towels, blankets, flannel bed sheets and small fitted crib sheets. The drive, led by Green Team chair Steve Paul — Central Smith’s logistics manager — encouraged community members to upcycle the much-needed items during spring cleaning.
The drive, which ended on April 14, brought in a huge haul of donations. Ten 55-gallon drums, packed with hundreds of items, were filled to the brim.
“I was not expecting to receive 10 drums worth. It exceeded my expectations,” Paul said, adding that he’s “extremely happy” about the outpouring of support from the community.
“Central Smith has always been great about giving back to the community. I think we reached our Central Smith audience plus a different audience as well and spread our message as far as we could,” he continued.
Paul is now in the process of distributing the items to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society, the Peterborough Humane Society, the Kawartha Wildlife Centre and the Animal Rescue Krew,
During the final week of the drive, things took a tragic turn for Paul. After bringing his 10-year-old dog Maggie to the Kawartha Veterinary Emergency Clinic, Paul was forced to say goodbye to his beloved pet after she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
But the unfortunate turn of events helped Paul connect with staff at the clinic — and he was ultimately left with a refreshed perspective on the importance of supporting animal care and rescue centres.
“I was just talking with them and said, ‘hey is this something you’d consider helping out with?” he recalled. “Kawartha Veterinary Emergency Clinic has offered to be a liaison with all the regular animal clinics in Peterborough and we would like to include them in year two of the drive where we could use the vet clinics as donation locations.”
After sharing Maggie’s story on social media, Paul heard from a follower he has yet to meet that they’d made a donation to the Hamilton Humane Society.
“It was deeply important that it happened because it means we can help other organizations and it gives me ideas for perspective and scale for years to come. It just made me feel like everything came full circle.”
