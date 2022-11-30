In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, the Alberta government had 7,000 Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals struck, which were awarded to sitting mayors and to recognize individual Albertans for their outstanding contributions to their communities on behalf of municipal administration and councils.
Three individuals from the Drumheller and surrounding areas-Bob Moffatt, Pam Collett, and Odo Melcher-were announced as medal recipients.
Drumheller resident Bob Moffatt was nominated for a medal through the Alberta Museums Association. He was among 10 recipients to receive the medal through the museum community.
“As a former coal miner in the Drumheller Valley, Bob has been instrumental to the success of the Atlas Coal Mine National Historic Site over the past two decades,” Atlas Coal Mine National Historic Site Executive Director Dr. Sarah Newstead tells the Mail.
Mr. Moffatt and the other Alberta Museum Association recipients received their medals in a ceremony held on Tuesday, November 15.
More than 150 recipients received their medals during a ceremony in Edmonton on Sunday, November 27, and a separate ceremony will take place in Calgary on Sunday, December 4.
Ms. Collett, who was nominated by the Hussar village council, and Mr. Melcher, who was nominated by Rockyford village council will receive their rewards during the Calgary ceremony.