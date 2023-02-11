Penetanguishene residents won’t be left in the wake of outsiders when it comes to using the boat slip at the municipal wharf.
Members of council expressed their thanks to staff in regards to the boat slip wait list, with Mayor Doug Rawson drawing attention to the initiative at the recent committee of the whole.
“I’ve heard from community members, and we’ve heard this from public consultation,” said Rawson. “And what I read in this policy now is that we’re serving our community first, and I appreciate that members outside of our community won’t be served first for boat slips at the harbour.
“I really appreciate the time and effort staff have done to amend this policy and bring it forward,” he added.
According to the recreation and community services memo from director Sherry Desjardins, formerly those wanting to rent a boat slip would be added to the wait list in order of request receipt. It was discovered that needless staff time would be spent as those on the wait list often declined when contacted, and a refundable deposit system was put in place.
Approximately 30 boaters are on the wait list, but currently 75 occupy those entries as construction last season postponed the E/F dock.
To accommodate council’s request for a differentiation between residents and non-residents through the user fee bylaw, staff adopted a practice similar to Barrie. As per the memo: “Non-Penetanguishene slips renters will still be given the opportunity to re-secure slips rented year over year and to be added to the wait list behind Penetanguishene residents.”
Coun. George Vadeboncoeur raised a question regarding the wording of the memo in regards to grandfathering, asking for clarification from Desjardins.
“A non-Penetanguishene resident,” replied Desjardins, “if they already have a slip at the wharf, then they are given an opportunity to renew their slip and continue to be a customer; they’re still given an opportunity to be added to the wait list as well. A non-Penetanguishene resident, we’re not talking about the same person – can still become a new customer of the wharf; they would just be added at the bottom of the list behind Penetanguishene residents.”
Deputy Mayor Dan La Rose stated that the recreation and community services committee were happy to see this come forward.
“It’s our wharf, it’s our people,” said La Rose. “Anybody that’s there is more than welcome to be a good boater and good renter, and that’s how the new list will take off.”
The boat slip wait list staff memo can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website. Information on slip and dock packages can be found on the town dock and wharf page of the town website.
Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.
Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.