Students can help make a difference for people concerned about their housing situation.
The Habitat For Humanity national writing contest is now open and accepting entries from Grades 4 through 6 students who want to share what home means to them.
“The Meaning of Home contest is a practical way for students to gain confidence in their creative writing while supporting families in their community,” says Amber Lachambre, vice president, Sustainability and Impact.
“The contest encourages students and readers across Canada to consider the importance of affordable home ownership and reflect on the significance of a safe and stable home.”
The Meaning of Home contest awards three grand prizes of $30,000 to a winning student's local Habitat for Humanity (HFH) and nine runner-ups receive $10,000. Lachambre said $10 for every entry will go to the local HFH.
“Housing continues to be an important concern for all Canadians, including children, who understand how housing can provide their family with a safe place – a place to study, pursue their dreams and build a better life,” said HFH Edmonton in a media release.
Last year 13,000 entries were received and raised over $311,000, the most the contest has ever received.
Entries are received at meaningofhome.ca until Feb. 23.
“It is so wonderful to see the enthusiastic response each year from parents, teachers and especially the children who enter this contest and share what home means to them in their own words,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “We know that having a safe and affordable place to call home helps people build better lives and stronger communities.”
In Grande Prairie, HFH Edmonton has built 20 homes since 2020 and one in Fairview.
“Habitat is uniquely positioned to empower families to transition from renting to owning so that they can focus on other meaningful goals in their lives outside of stable housing,” said Dr. Ann-Marie Reddy, Habitat for Humanity Edmonton president and CEO.
“Our families gain skills and confidence through the homeownership process, and we’re delighted that families in Grande Prairie are gaining much-needed stability in their lives through affordable homes.”
The contest was founded in 2007 and is funded by Sagen.
Winners of the contest will be announced in June.