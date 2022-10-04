Three people are vying for Gananoque’s mayor’s seat.
One of those, Greg Truesdell, says he decided to run for mayor of Gananoque to help the citizens who have been "consistently left out of plans and proposals of previous councils," he said, when reached by The Recorder and Times.
"My primary concerns are of food security and accommodation security," Truesdell added.
"Secondary to that would be economic development that would make the town a destination on a year-round basis. Through grassroots initiatives I would like to see the townsfolk energized to participate in the governing of their town. Together, we can realize the potential of our little piece of paradise."
Truesdell attended St. John’s, St. Joseph’s and William Hiscock elementary schools as well as Gananoque Secondary School. After graduation he studied architecture at Algonquin College, achieving an Architectural Technician Diploma.
He was employed at Combustion Engineering, a multinational engineering firm in Ottawa, before surveying for Kingston Township’s civil engineer.
Truesdell graduated as a registered nurse from St. Lawrence College and has been employed as a registered perioperative nurse in the operating rooms of Kingston Health Sciences Centre for the past 24 years.
"I am fortunate to have grown up in Gananoque and have a lifetime of wonderful memories that reinforce a close connection to the people of this town and the incredible river that flows by it," said Truesdell.
The two other Gananoque mayoral candidates are incumbent Ted Lojko and John Beddows. Voters go to the polls Oct. 24.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)