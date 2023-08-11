“My dad always had this vision to create an event to bring families together and give back to the community. I don’t know if he ever dreamt it would become a legacy,” Stephanie Pavao said of her dad, John, who began the Sun Parlour Rodeo with support from his family, friends, and the community 20-years ago. “He has such a passion in his heart and a strong work ethic.”
After two-decades of hosting the high-calibre Rawhide Rodeo Company on their family farm in Ruthven, the Pavao family decided this year’s weekend of bull riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bronc riding would be the last for their much-loved, and anticipated, Sun Parlour Rodeo.
“I know my dad is sad to see it come to a conclusion,” Pavao said, adding all good things do have to come to an end.
Over those first 19-years, Sun Parlour Rodeo raised over $800,000 for various organizations throughout the community, including Erie Shores Health Foundation, W.E. Care for Kids Foundation, The Hospice of Windsor Essex County Inc. – Erie Shores Campus, The Bridge, The Bank Theatre, Ronald McDonald House, Windsor Essex Advocacy Centre, Ivey Eye Canadian Institute for the Blind, Kingsville Minor Baseball, and Erie North Shore Storm Hockey.
Last year’s event brought in record-breaking attendance on the Saturday, as it reached capacity for the first timein the event’s existence. As a result, Sunday’s show was limited to advanced ticket sales only.
In response, this year’s event was limited to advanced sales only, helping to manage the size of the crowd. It again sold out, with around 4000 fans in the stands on both nights.
And in anticipation of that great turn-out, the Pavao family added two sets of grandstands to accommodate those who wanted to watch as cowboys and cowgirls showed off their skills in the saddle, often at high speed and requiring an impeccable amount of accuracy.
“Even with the rain on Sunday, people kept coming,” Pavao said, who is one of the members of the family who has hosted the Sun Parlour Rodeo for the past two-decades, as she fondly reflected on the weekend.
In the 40 shows the Sun Parlour Rodeo produced in the past 20-years, Pavao said only two of the events had experienced some rain.
On behalf of her family – including her dad, John, who waved to the crown as he sat upon a paint horse that was loaded onto the bed of a pick-up truck at the beginning of the spectacle – Pavao noted they have been continuously grateful for the sponsors, spectators, and volunteers for all they have done to support the Sun Parlour Rodeo over the years.
Each year, the Pavao family says a special ‘thank- you’ to their family members and friends, including Nelson Carvalho, for their unwavering support.
This weekend’s event was nothing short of fantastic, she noted.
“We are so extremely fortunate to have had all that support,” she said, adding it is bitter-sweet to see theannual event come to an end. She fondly remembers preparing for the show in her youth, including having to paint the fences with her siblings.
In the coming weeks, members of the Pavao family will come together to decide which charities this year’s event will support. They always choose ones that are near and dear to their hearts. Though it is unknown how much this year’s rodeo raised for local charities, Pavao noted last year’s installment alone raised $50,000.
She will miss seeing those same faces in the stands year-after-year, noting many attended that inaugural event and the finale.
Essex MP Chris Lewis was pleased to attend the event with Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Epp, and Provincial Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, Chatham-Kent- Leamington MPP Trevor Jones. He took a moment to recognize John Pavao and his family on Saturdayevening.
After being part of the opening ceremony where the trio, in addition to Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald and Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers, enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage ride around the rodeo ring, Lewis presented the Pavao family with a certificate of recognition that he noted was signed by Leader of the Official Opposition, Pierre Poilievre.
He spoke of the commitment the Pavao family dedicated to this event for two-decades, which greatly benefited the community, creating a legacy.
Epp spoke of how having a public life allows him to represent a community with a heart, and at the heart of the community are people with a heart, like the Pavao family.