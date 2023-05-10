COBALT - The Paul Penna Cobalt Public Library is open two days a week until the return of its chief executive officer Kendra LaCarte.
Cobalt councillor Gary Hughes advised council that the library is open to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays.
A part-time staff member is currently on duty during open hours.
LaCarte has been on leave since the fall due to an illness in the family.
She is expected to resume her duties at the library in June.
Hughes, who is a town representative on the library board, advised council at its May 2 committee-of-the-whole meeting that the library board has decided not to hire an interim CEO because of the short-time frame that remains until LaCarte returns.
He also advised that the library has government funding approved to hire four summer students, and the library board has resolved that it will proceed with that.
Hughes said an audit is currently being conducted at the library and that there is one outstanding matter that the board is working on.
"We're moving slowly but we're moving forward," he said.
The library has been under a cloud this winter and has not been open at all times.
The previous library board has resigned, and a few of the newly chosen library board members have since stepped down as well.
The acting CEO hired in the fall has also stepped down.
The problems at the library precipitated a series of events from mid-January onward. In early April newly elected mayor Mita Gibson stepped down.
The problem - or problems - at the library have not been publicly detailed.