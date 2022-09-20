Greg Stephens has thrown his hat into the ring for the mayoral showdown in West Lincoln, hoping to bring a fresh perspective to the township.
Stephens, who has lived in Caistor Centre for the past eight years, is up against Cheryl Ganaan and incumbent Dave Bylsma at the upcoming municipal election.
Although he’s a political newcomer, having never run for office before, he admits that he is the ‘underdog’, but thinks that he would make for a good mayor, especially because of his professional experience dealing with municipalities.
“I haven't been involved in the politics a lot out here. But I think I could help. I think I might be kind of a stabilizing factor again, because of experience in the municipal aspects of things,” he said.
He also believes that, having not been a longtime politician, he could bring valuable experience to the office and bring in a fresh perspective.
“If you're a politician, you've been in politics for a long time, that's the only thing you've done. So you don't really have you don't have an education outside of that. So I kind of feel I'm the opposite,” he said.
Right now, he’s a retired small business owner, and previously worked across North America for Canadian and American companies, which included dealing with municipal infrastructure projects and various levels of government.
As for his political style, he considers himself ‘low-profile’.
“I’ll sit back in the corner and I’ll listen first, and then I act on what I think is important,” he said.
If he were to be elected, he would like to go back and, without wasting too much time, review some old bylaws.
As for Smithville’s expansion, he wants the area to retain its current feel.
“I want to Smithville, believe it or not, stay a smaller community,” he said. “Binbrook, as an example, was such a beautiful little town and all of a sudden it just exploded.” He asserted that townhouses were permitted to be built in the town before they had the infrastructure for it.
“And you don’t want to see it out here. They’re starting to build houses in all different areas, but does (Smithville) actually have the infrastructure for it? And if not, who’s paying for it?” he asked.
He also recognizes that different areas of West Lincoln have different priorities.
“I can see and understand that all areas consisting of West Lincoln have their own special needs and unique problems that need to be addressed individually,” he said.
“I would also support seeing a better regional police presence, focusing on safety and addressing all small crimes, break-ins, vandalism, and fires that affect the safety of our community.”
As for finances, he wants to advocate for spending in the township.
“West Lincoln needs a strong voice on regional council to ensure our tax money is being invested in West Lincoln and not just added to the pot,” he said.
Finally, he considers himself inclusive won’t tolerate discrimination.
“All our people in my view are inclusive and I will not stand for any type of discriminatory behaviour on any one’s part that goes against our community and its standards,” he said.
Voters can reach Stephens with any questions or concerns at gregstephens2022@gmail.com or (905) 961-2051.